The ARK Innovation ETF purchased 54,838 shares worth about $1 million in SoFi Technologies on Thursday.

This marks the fourth consecutive purchase by Wood in a week.

On July 1, the asset management firm bought about $85,700 worth of SoFi shares, before purchasing about $5.3 million in shares over the preceding two days.

The purchases are consistent with Wood's positive view of the proposed CLARITY Act, which aims to establish clearer rules for digital assets.

Shares of SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) climbed 0.88% in the overnight session headed into Monday, after Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management added a significant position in the company last week.

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The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) purchased 54,838 shares of the fintech firm worth about $1 million on Thursday, according to its trade notification. This marks the fourth consecutive purchase by Wood in a week.

On July 1, the asset management firm bought about $85,700 worth of SoFi shares, before purchasing about $5.3 million in shares over the preceding two days.

SoFi’s Latest Launches

Last week, the fintech company launched SoFi Small Business Loans, offering fixed-rate financing of up to $250,000 with fast eligibility checks and funding within 24 hours of approval.

In June, it introduced Composer by SoFi, an AI-powered investing platform that allows users to turn investment ideas into automated strategies, test them with historical data, and execute them according to predefined rules. The platform also enables investors to explore community-created strategies and build portfolios aligned with their market outlook.

Retail Stance On Wood’s SOFI Purchase

While retail sentiment around SOFI stock was in the ‘bearish’ territory at the time of writing, many investors took note of Wood’s purchase of SOFI stock.

“While many tech and AI names sold off Thursday afternoon, ARKK still added another 54,838 SOFI shares... Whether you agree with Cathie or not, it's notable they continued accumulating SoFi into market weakness rather than waiting for a better day,” one user said.

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Another user said, “...over the past few years, she has bought and sold at the EXACTLY right times. And last week she bought. History says that will prove to be a very smart purchase.”

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However, one bearish user countered the above views, saying, “When ark invest (Cathy wood) buys its time to sell.”

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SOFI stock has declined more than 33% in 2026.

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