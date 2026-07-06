The ES9 flagship SUV helped lift Nio’s price mix after crossing 10,000 deliveries in about 30 days.

Nio’s main brand recorded a June average transaction price of $65,300.

Deutsche Bank estimated ES9 June deliveries at about 8,000 units and backlog above 40,000 orders.

Nio also reported legal wins and action against fake promotions, reinforcing its direct-sales model and brand protection push.

U.S.-listed shares of Nio, Inc. (NIO) jumped 3% overnight heading into Monday, after fresh data showed that the Chinese EV maker’s core premium brand is commanding higher prices, driven by demand for its high-end SUV lineup and growing hopes for a margin turnaround.

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Nio’s U.S.-listed stock fell 1% last week, marking its fifth straight weekly loss.

Nio’s Premium Pricing Power

The company’s main Nio brand posted an average transaction price of 443,000 yuan, or about $65,300, in June, according to Ma Lin, Nio’s vice president of branding and communications. The figure sits well above China’s broader passenger-vehicle market and reinforces Nio’s positioning in the premium segment, where vehicles priced above 300,000 yuan are generally considered high-end, CnEVPost noted.

Nio’s pricing strength was driven by the rapid ramp-up of the ES9, its flagship SUV, which starts at 498,000 yuan. The ES9 launched in late May and quickly became a key pillar of Nio’s premium push. By late June, the model had crossed 10,000 deliveries in about 30 days.

Deutsche Bank estimated that ES9 deliveries reached about 8,000 units in June, up sharply from 3,108 in May. The bank also estimated that the model’s non-cancellable order backlog exceeds 40,000 units, signaling that demand remains ahead of near-term supply.

Nio Deliveries Hit Yearly Peak

Nio’s main brand delivered 21,908 vehicles in June, up more than 50% from a year earlier. Across all brands, Nio delivered 40,597 vehicles, its highest monthly total so far this year. The company also began deliveries of the six-seat aisle version of the ES9, adding another premium configuration to the lineup.

The model uses independent second-row seats and a central aisle for third-row access, while still offering 816 liters of cargo space with all six seats occupied.

ES8, ES9 Boost NIO Profit Outlook

Nio is also preparing to launch the five-seat ES8 on July 9, after opening pre-orders on June 28. The third-generation ES8 starts at 406,800 yuan and has become another important high-margin model for the company. Since its September 2025 launch, the updated ES8 has delivered strong volumes, including 11,475 units in May, marking its seventh straight month above 10,000 units.

Deutsche Bank said Nio’s June deliveries were slightly below guidance partly because some buyers appeared to be waiting for the five-seat ES8. Even so, the firm expects Nio to reach non-GAAP breakeven in the second quarter, helped by the strong contribution from the high-margin ES9.

Nio Wins Legal Rulings

Separately, Nio said multiple suspects have been placed under criminal compulsory measures after allegedly fabricating promotional offers for its brands on Xiaohongshu. The company said some accounts had posted “false promotional information” for an extended period, misleading consumers into submitting personal data by posing as authorized sellers. Nio stressed that it operates a direct-sales model and has not authorized third parties to sell its vehicles, EV reported.

Nio also disclosed favorable rulings in four defamation cases, including an appellate decision against the operator of the ‘BelieveDB’ account. The court found that the account continued posting infringing content even after a first-instance judgment, leading to a longer apology period and higher damages.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About NIO?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for NIO was ‘neutral’ amid an 83% jump in 24-hour message volumes.

NIO sentiment and message volume as of July 6| Source: Stocktwits

One user said, “$NIO I increased my shares by $800K last week. Very optimistic for a swing upwards.”

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Another user said, “HK listing up 2.24% equivalent to 4.91 USD on Friday when US market was closed. HK will have another session Monday before US market opens. If the momentum is kept, It can easily close +5 and the US market should catch up this value and take it from there.”

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Nio’s U.S.-listed stock has risen 38% over the past year.

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