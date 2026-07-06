Traders remain focused on Anktiva’s potential label expansion for papillary bladder cancer, with an FDA decision date set for Jan. 6, 2027.

Officer Cheryl L. Cohen filed to sell 131,210 IBRX shares, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Cohen’s shares came from a July 2 stock-option exercise and restricted stock units acquired in 2021.

Retail sentiment cooled over the past day, slipping to 'bullish' from 'extremely bullish' levels.

Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (IBRX) slipped 0.1% overnight late Sunday as a proposed insider sale worth $1.2 million cooled retail sentiment, even as bulls continued to focus on Anktiva’s global rollout and potential label expansion.

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IBRX stock jumped 8% last week, marking its fourth consecutive weekly gain.

ImmunityBio Exec Files To Sell Shares

A regulatory filing from Thursday showed that officer Cheryl L. Cohen filed a notice to sell 131,210 shares of IBRX common stock. The proposed transaction was valued at about $1.21 million. Cohen is listed by ImmunityBio as an independent director and chairperson of the nominating and corporate governance committee.

The filing showed that the shares were related to two sources: 55,979 shares from a stock-option exercise on July 2 and 75,231 shares from restricted stock units acquired in 2021. The notice also said Cohen had no reported sales in the prior three months.

Anktiva Label Expansion In Focus

Retail traders are now watching whether ImmunityBio’s next update could involve papillary bladder cancer, an area where the company is also pursuing a U.S. label expansion. Last month, the FDA accepted the company’s application to expand Anktiva plus BCG to patients with papillary-only bladder cancer whose disease no longer responds to standard BCG treatment. The agency assigned a target decision date of Jan. 6, 2027.

Anktiva is now approved or authorized in 34 countries across five regulatory regions. In ImmunityBio’s Quilt-3.032 study, 58.2% of patients remained disease-free at 12 months, while more than 80% avoided bladder removal surgery through three years.

IBRX Traders Watch Q2 Catalysts

Traders are also looking for signs of whether ImmunityBio could provide an early read on second-quarter sales before its formal quarterly filing. The focus follows a strong first quarter, when Anktiva helped drive a 168% jump in net sales to $44.2 million, slightly ahead of Wall Street expectations.

ImmunityBio’s net loss widened to $632.8 million, largely due to warrant, derivative liability and convertible note-related adjustments. Still, the company ended the period with $380.9 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, up from $242.8 million at the end of 2025.

Investors are also tracking updates from founder Patrick Soon-Shiong on ImmunityBio’s automated NK-cell manufacturing platform. Soon-Shiong recently said that the company’s robotic system remained on track. ImmunityBio is developing an AI-driven system that can automate the handling and production of natural killer cells for its cell-therapy platform.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About IBRX?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for IBRX slipped to ‘bullish’ from ‘extremely bullish’ levels a day ago amid a 24% rise in daily message volumes.

IBRX sentiment and message volume as of July 6| Source: Stocktwits

One user said, “Pat is growing this company horizontally as well as vertically... i dont know of any biotech to compare this to.... but i believe this will be the "Amazon" of the biotech by 2028.”

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Another user speculated, “We will receive a release regarding sales next week—along with other news, provided the sales figures are good. Otherwise, we will likely have to wait for news concerning Europe. They have already delivered strong results twice, and the company does not want to delay announcing them.”

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IBRX stock has surged 258% over the past year.

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