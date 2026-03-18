Muddy Waters alleged in its reports that SoFi Technologies have material misstatement of at least $312 million of uncensored debt.

Short seller Muddy Waters Research on Tuesday revealed a short position on SoFi Technologies (SOFI) and alleged that the financial technology firm had a material misstatement of at least $312 million of unrecorded debt.

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“If we are correct, it raises the possibility that there are more extensive misstatements we have not detected,” Muddy Waters said in its report.

“SOFI is a financial engineering treadmill, not a healthily growing origination business. SOFI shareholders are incessantly diluted so management can hit bonus targets through GE Capital-style loan marks and Enron-esque off-balance-sheet structures that disguise borrowings as revenue,” it added.

Shares of SOFI fell nearly 5% at the time of writing.

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