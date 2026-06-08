Volato announced a $2.2 million strategic investment led by Catheter Precision and other institutional investors.

Volato said that the investment follows the recent termination of Volato's previously announced transaction with M2i Global.

The investment, comprising restricted common stock, is designed to bolster the company’s balance sheet and bring a renewed focus on artificial intelligence.

Volato said it received two unsolicited non-binding letters of intent related to potential deals within the AI ecosystem.

Shares of Volato Group, Inc. (SOAR) caught investors' attention after the microcap company announced a $2.2 million strategic investment led by Catheter Precision, a deal that funds a pivot from an unsuccessful critical-minerals merger to pursuing AI infrastructure opportunities.

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The investment, comprising restricted common stock, is designed to bolster the company’s balance sheet and bring a renewed focus on artificial intelligence, including evaluating potential acquisitions and mergers in AI infrastructure, AI software, data infrastructure, compute, power generation, and related sectors, Volato stated.

The deal is subject to customary closing conditions, including NYSE American approval of a supplemental listing application, according to the company.

“We believe the Company possesses a unique combination of AI technology assets, industry expertise, and public market access. We look forward to supporting management as it pursues opportunities in the rapidly evolving AI sector,” said David Jenkins, Chief Executive Officer at Catheter Precision.

At the time of writing, SOAR stock was down 23% premarket on Monday.

SOAR Terminates M2i Global Deal

The investment follows the recent termination of Volato's previously announced transaction with M2i Global, a deal that would have transformed the company into a critical- and strategic-mineral reserve play.

The company said it believes the termination does not alter its ability to pursue milestones under its accepted NYSE American compliance plan.

Volato said it received two unsolicited, non-binding letters of intent related to potential deals within the AI ecosystem, including opportunities involving AI data center infrastructure and power generation assets that support AI workloads.

The firm added that no agreements have been reached and that there is no guarantee that either opportunity would result in a completed transaction. Still, management sees these inbound interests as validation of its AI pivot and as proof that the AI infrastructure sector is generating enough opportunity to warrant the strategic shift.

“The termination of the M2i transaction gives us the opportunity to refocus on a market opportunity we believe is more closely aligned with Volato’s technology assets, public-company platform, and long-term shareholder value,” said Matt Liotta, Chief Executive Officer at Volato.

A Glance At SOAR’s Previous Pivots

Founded in 2021, the company started operating as a private aviation company in the United States. The company offered fractional ownership, aircraft management, jet cards, deposits, and charter programs.

In 2025, the company developed its Parslee, AI software platform for document processing and has also been developing Volato AI to create AI agents and software specific to the aviation industry.

In 2026, Volato signed a definitive merger agreement with M2i Global to enter the critical minerals market.

What Retail Thinks Of SOAR

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment surrounding the stock has remained ‘extremely bullish’ amid ‘extremely high’ message volumes in the past 24 hours.

SOAR stock has declined by more than 45% so far this year.

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