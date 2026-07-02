Ouster priced an underwritten public offering of 3.62 million shares of its common stock at $55.22 per share, raising around $200 million in gross proceeds.

The new share sale represents about 5.6% of the company’s total share count.

Ouster said it plans to use the net proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The company also granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to 543,281 additional shares at the public offering price.

Shares of Ouster Inc. (OUST) slumped more than 6% in premarket trading on Thursday after the lidar maker announced a discounted $200 million share sale, marking its first capital raise through the public markets in 2026.

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OUST shares are on track for their second straight day of decline, having rallied around 43% in the previous four sessions.

Ouster Prices $200 Million Offering At An 8% Discount

On Thursday, priced an underwritten public offering of 3.62 million shares of its common stock at $55.22 per share, raising around $200 million in gross proceeds. This represents an 8% discount to the stock’s closing price on Wednesday.

The company also granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to 543,281 additional shares at the public offering price.

According to Koyfin data, Ouster has about 63.8 million shares outstanding. The new share sale represents about 5.6% of the company’s total share count.

Ouster said it plans to use the net proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes. The offering is expected to close on July 6.

Capital Raise Follows Strong Rally Fueled By Lidar Demand

Ouster has been on investors’ radar lately following a string of partnerships, particularly for its Rev8 digital lidar platform. Last month, the company teamed up with AIM Intelligent Machines and FieldAI to bring its lidar technology to autonomous construction equipment and AI-powered robots. It also signed a deal with ARGUS Interception to provide lidar for counter-drone systems, highlighting growing opportunities in the defense market.

Recently, the company strengthened its manufacturing partnership with Benchmark Electronics to increase production of its latest sensors. The stock has gained more than 30% over the past month.

Retail Says OUST Price Needed A Reset

Retail sentiment surrounding OUST on Stocktwits remained in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, amid ‘extremely high’ message volumes.

Despite the pre-market drop, traders remained bullish, with one user suggesting the company needs funds to ramp up Rev8 lidars.

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Another user said the stock needed a pullback after its recent rally and believed it would become an attractive buying opportunity if it dropped into the $40 range.

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The stock surged 157% so far in 2026.

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