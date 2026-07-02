Abivax said underwriters have fully exercised their option to purchase an additional 960,000 American depositary shares as part of their $920 million offering.

The move raises the total offering to 7.36 million shares, up from the initially offered 6.4 million shares.

Abivax expects net proceeds of about $874.1 million.

The biotech firm plans to use the proceeds to support the potential U.S. commercialization of its lead drug candidate, Obefazimod.

Shares of Abivax (ABVX) climbed about 6% in premarket trading on Thursday after the clinical-stage biotech company announced that underwriters have fully exercised their option to purchase an additional 960,000 American depositary shares.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

ABVX shares are on track to hit their highest levels since December 2025.

ABVX To Raise $920M

The move raises the total offering to 7.36 million shares, up from the initially offered 6.4 million shares. At an offering price of $125 per ADS, the clinical-stage biotechnology company expects to raise roughly $920 million in gross proceeds.

After underwriting fees and other offering expenses, Abivax expects net proceeds of about $874.1 million. The offering is expected to close on July 6.

On Wednesday, the company priced the public offering of 6.4 million ADSs at $125 each after increasing the offering size to $800 million from the originally planned $600 million.

Abivax had earlier said the initial offering would dilute its share capital by about 8%, increasing to roughly 9.2% if the underwriters exercised their full option.

Funding Could Boost Potential Commercialization Of Lead Therapy In US

Abivax said it plans to use the proceeds to support the potential U.S. commercialization of its lead drug candidate, Obefazimod, fund clinical research and development programs focused primarily on ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease, and for general corporate purposes.

Earlier this week, Abivax reported positive Phase 3 trial results for Obefazimod in the treatment of ulcerative colitis. The treatment helped 37.2% of patients who did not respond to initial therapy achieve clinical remission, while increasing the dose helped 45.5% of patients who relapsed regain remission.

Abivax said the Phase 2 and Phase 3 safety data remained consistent with the drug’s expected safety profile.

Retail Sees ABVX Buyout

Retail sentiment surrounding ABVX on Stocktwits remained in the ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while chatter shifted to a potential buyout.

One user expects the company to be acquired by the end of the year.

View this Stocktwits post

Another user said the stock is “setting up to rip higher tremendously.”

View this Stocktwits post

The stock has edged marginally lower so far in 2026.

Also read: Nasdaq, S&P 500, Dow Futures Subdued Ahead Of June Jobs Report: Why TSLA, MU, NBIS, NVDA, SMCI, IREN Are In Focus

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com<