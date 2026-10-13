A sudden surge in call option volume signals rising investor confidence that Snapchat’s parent company could mount a significant late-year rally.

Options activity at Snap Inc. jumped to more than four times its monthly average, driven by heavy buying of bullish calls.

Investors are aggressively buying December-expiration contracts that require a 30% increase in the stock price to become profitable.

The options rush coincides with activist investor Blue Duck Capital's demand for dedicated funding for Snap's augmented reality glasses.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) share price jumped for the sixth straight session after derivatives traders made bold bets on the Snapchat parent, pouring capital into bullish call options as the social media company's stock shows fresh momentum.

Trading activity in Snap options surged on Monday to more than four times its 30-day average, according to market data from Cboe LiveVol. Out of nearly 140,000 contracts exchanged, buying sentiment heavily favored calls—which give investors the right to buy shares at a set price—over bearish put options.

Data from SpotGamma revealed that out of $5.5 million total option premiums traded, $5 million was concentrated in call options, with nine of the top 10 most active trades representing bullish positions, CNBC reported.

A Potential Turning Point

The sudden influx of derivatives activity comes as Snap shares rebound roughly 20% this month. The stock has struggled significantly over the past several years, falling from an all-time peak above $80 in 2021 to a trough of $3.81 in April. Shares have lingered below $10 since mid-2025.

Market sentiment across the broader tech sector has been boosted by growing enthusiasm for artificial intelligence and digital agents, lifting interest in beaten-down social media platforms. Barchart tracking indicated that overall net trade sentiment and directional options metrics for Snap shifted firmly positive during the session.

The most heavily traded contract was the $8 strike call expiring on Dec. 18, which saw 26,000 contracts change hands. Priced at roughly $0.37 cents per contract, the bet requires Snap's share price to jump about 30% before mid-December to become profitable, CNBC reported.

Investor Push For Hardware Innovation

The aggressive options trading coincides with growing shareholder involvement in the firm's long-term product strategy. Last week, activist investment firm Blue Duck Capital released an open letter addressed to Snap’s board of directors urging leadership to secure dedicated funding for its augmented-reality "Specs" hardware.

Blue Duck Capital argued that proper capitalization and a stronger focus on its AR technology could push Snap’s share price into the $12 to $14 range.

SNAP Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bullish’ with ‘high’ message volumes.

SNAP stock has lost about 16% year-to-date.

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