Some retail traders expect SMX (Security Matters) share price to surge back up to $490 levels.

SMX said that it entered 2026 fully-funded through the first quarter as it focuses on expanding its Plastic Cycle Token.

SMX had said it had expanded globally through partnerships and pilots.

Most recently, the company said it aims to fix inefficient tracking of cannabis by embedding its invisible molecular identifier directly into the packaging.

SMX (Security Matters) PLC (SMX) shares surged over 103% in Wednesday’s morning trade even as retail traders debated a massive upside potential on the stock.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Some retail traders expect the company’s share price to surge back up to $490 levels. Shares of SMX were trading around $39.3 at the time of writing.

Plastic Cycle Token Momentum

SMX said earlier this week that it has entered 2026 fully-funded through the first quarter. The company is focused on expanding its Plastic Cycle Token. It is investing in rolling out its molecular marking and material verification technologies, strengthening its digital platform, and driving real-world adoption across global supply chains.

In 2025, SMX said it had expanded globally through partnerships and pilots, proving its technology in real-world industrial settings and demonstrating its ability to scale beyond plastics into multi-material verification.

Most recently, the company said it aims to fix inefficient tracking of cannabis by embedding its invisible molecular identifier directly into the packaging, creating a permanent, tamper-proof identity that travels with the product from cultivation to retail. The same technology also applies to food packaging and recycled plastics, it said.

Earlier this month, SMX also announced an expansion of its industrial rubber traceability platform with the addition of latex and rubber glove tracing.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around SMX stock jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory a day ago while message volumes went to ‘high’ from ‘normal’ levels.

One bullish user predicted the stock may go up to about $75.

Another user contemplated whether it would reach its peak of $490 from a month ago.

Shares of SMX were down over 99% in the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Also Read: Nuvve Stock In Focus As It Soars Over 78% — What Are Retail Investors Saying?

