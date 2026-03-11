The company reported a 400% surge in fourth-quarter revenue that also beat Wall Street estimates, according to Fiscal.ai data.

Net loss came in at $0.46 per share, compared to analysts’ estimates of a loss of $0.54 per share.

The company raised its full-year 2026 revenue forecast to $26 million, driven by growing delivery demand and the addition of Diligent Robotics.

Serve also partnered with White Castle to deliver food using autonomous robots via Uber Eats.

Serve Robotics (SERV) drew significant investor attention on Wednesday, with the stock jumping 12% in pre-market trading after the company reported a 400% surge in fourth-quarter revenue and announced a partnership with White Castle to deliver food via autonomous robots through Uber Eats.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Serve Robotics’ fourth-quarter (Q4) revenue came in at $0.9 million, beating Wall Street’s estimates of just under $0.8 million, according to Fiscal.ai data. Net loss was $0.46 per share, compared to analysts’ estimates of a loss of $0.54 per share.

The company raised its full-year 2026 revenue forecast to around $26 million, driven by growing delivery demand and the addition of Diligent Robotics, which brings recurring revenue. The firm’s full-year 2025 revenue totalled $2.7 million.

“With our raised 2026 revenue outlook and the addition of Diligent Robotics, we believe we are well positioned to expand recurring revenue, invest with discipline, and continue building long term shareholder value,” said Serve CFO Brian Read.

Food Delivery Partnership With White Castle

Serve also expanded its delivery robot services by tying up with White Castle on Wednesday. The companies will use robots to deliver food to customers through Uber Eats.

Uber holds around 2.8% stake in Serve Robotics as of Dec. 31, 2025, according to Fiscal.ai. After Uber acquired Postmates in 2020, Postmates’ robotics unit spun off to become an independent company called Serve Robotics Inc.

The service will expand Serve’s robotic delivery presence across cities, including Los Angeles, Miami, Dallas–Fort Worth, Atlanta, Chicago, Fort Lauderdale, and Alexandria, Virginia, with more locations expected to follow.

Serve operates across multiple food delivery platforms, including Uber Eats and DoorDash, and has brand partnerships with Shake Shack, Little Caesars, and Jersey Mike’s, besides White Castle. Its merchant network grew to more than 4,500 restaurants and retail partners in FY 2025, from around 400 in the previous year.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment for SERV on Stocktwits turned ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ a day earlier, amid ‘extremely high’ message volumes.

One user expects the stock to nearly double in value but flagged potential macro headwinds.

However, another user said the stock is overvalued and expects it to fall.

SERV shares have edged 0.2% higher so far in 2026.

Read also: Iran Reportedly Identifies Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Nvidia, IBM, Oracle And Palantir Offices In Middle East As Potential Targets

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<