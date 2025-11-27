India's stock market opened higher, continuing its strong momentum. The Sensex gained while the Nifty held firm above 26,200, signaling a bullish sentiment among investors.

The stock market kicked off Thursday's (November 27) session on a positive note, continuing the strong momentum seen this week. With global optimism rising and domestic confidence strengthening, investors entered the trading day with cautious enthusiasm.

A Smooth Start to the Morning Trade

At 9:15 AM, both benchmark indices opened higher:

Sensex: 85,718.03 — up 108.52 points (0.13%)

Nifty 50: 26,233.10 — up 27.80 points (0.11%)

While the gains were modest, they signaled steady sentiment and a market that is inching closer to fresh all-time highs.

Experts Say 'Bullish Mode Is On'

Market watchers are turning increasingly optimistic. Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said Wednesday's strong 320-point rally in Nifty has "changed the market construct to a bullish mode."

According to him, new highs for Sensex and Nifty are now just a matter of time:

Strong FII short positions supporting a rally

Robust earnings expected in Q3 and Q4 of FY26

A consumption spike in October that could translate to solid corporate results

However, he cautioned that valuations may prevent a rapid, sustained surge. Bank Nifty, he added, is well-positioned to lead the next leg of the rally.

Global Cues Also Turning Positive

Global markets have been upbeat thanks to rising expectations that the US Federal Reserve may begin cutting interest rates in December. Even the possibility of a diplomatic breakthrough in the Russia-Ukraine conflict has given investors fresh confidence.

On Wednesday, Nifty recorded its best session in five months and closed at a 14-month high, boosted by strong buying in banks, auto, and real estate stocks—all sectors that react quickly to interest rate movements.

Key Stocks to Watch Today

Fintech & Banking

Paytm: Gets RBI's Certificate of Authorization for Paytm Payments Services to operate as a payment aggregator.

Jammu & Kashmir Bank: Board approves raising Rs 750 crore via QIP and Rs 500 crore through NCDs.

Axis Bank: Anand Viswanathan appointed as Chief Risk Officer for three years from Jan 1, 2026.

Automobiles & EVs