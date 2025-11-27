SMX showcased its patented molecular-marking technology at the DMCC Precious Metals Conference in Dubai.

SMX (Security Matters) Public (SMX) stock caught investors’ attention on Wednesday after the company presented the latest developments in its physical-to-digital link technology at the DMCC Precious Metals Conference in Dubai.

SMX stock surged 42% on Wednesday, and was among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits.

SMX’s Technology

SMX showcased its patented molecular-marking technology, which assigns a unique molecular identity to each piece of metal and links it to a secure digital record. The system creates a permanent connection between the physical asset and its digital version.

This improves tracking and lays the groundwork for fully traceable, digitally supported ownership of metals throughout the metals’ lifecycles. SMX said that the permanent signature makes it easier to manage, certify, and integrate the metal into digital ownership models without relying on speculative frameworks.

“For centuries, the precious metals industry has been built on trust – but in the new economy, trust must be verified. SMX is creating a new industry standard for transparency and authenticity. Our technology aligns with World Gold Council best practices, advances LBMA guidelines, and meets the growing demand from clients for verified, traceable gold,” said Haggai Alon, Founder and CEO of SMX.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment turned ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘neutral’ a day earlier, amid ‘high’ message volumes.

One user expects the stock to more than double in value.

The company’s reverse stock split at an 8-to-1 ratio took effect on Nov. 18, 2025, with shares trading on an adjusted basis under the same ticker, SMX. This means every eight ordinary shares were combined into one new share.

As a result, the total number of outstanding ordinary shares was reduced from 8,404,581 to 1,050,572.

