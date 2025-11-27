Amber announced a $50 million share buyback program and also posted strong third-quarter results.

Amber International posted a revenue of $16.3 million for the third quarter, up from around $800,000.

For the full year 2025, revenue from the Amber Premium business is estimated to be between $50 million and $52.5 million.

AMBR stock climbed over its 50-DMA for the first time since July.

Shares of Amber International Holding (AMBR) surged more than 61% on Wednesday to their highest in over a month after the company announced a share buyback program and a strong third-quarter print.

AMBR stock also breached a key near-term milestone, climbing over its 50-day moving average (50-DMA) for the first time since July 1.

Amber's 50-DMA as of Nov. 26, 2025 | Source: TradingView

Third Quarter Results

Amber International posted a revenue of $16.3 million for the third quarter, up from around $800,000 in the previous corresponding period. Its net income came in at $2.2 million compared to a loss of $833,000 last year.

For the full year 2025, revenue from the Amber Premium business, which includes Wealth Management Solutions, Execution Solutions, and Payment Solutions, is estimated to be between $50 million and $52.5 million.

Share Buyback

Amber’s board also approved a share buyback program of up to $50 million of its outstanding American Depositary Shares (ADS) over the next 12 months, effective Dec. 1, 2025

“Our Q3 results validate our strategic focus on institutional and high-net-worth clients, with client assets on our platform surging nearly 70% year-over-year and our cumulative KYC'ed user base expanding over 20%,” said Michael Wu, Chairman and CEO of Amber International.

“With execution and payment trading volumes totaled approximately US$3.1 billion in Q3 2025, and our operating margin now firmly in positive territory, we believe the market does not fully recognize our business fundamentals or long-term growth potential,” he added.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits flipped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bearish’ a day earlier, accompanied by ‘extremely high’ message volumes.

One user expects the stock to continue to climb.

However, the stock has been under heavy selling pressure this year, declining more than 74%.

