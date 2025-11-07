They have also requested details of Bisignano’s financial projections for Fiserv’s performance, which Lyons indicated in an investor call “would have been objectively difficult to achieve even with the right investment and strong execution.”

Senators Ron Wyden and Elizabeth Warren, in a letter to Fiserv’s current CEO, Mike Lyons, have requested more details regarding the company’s federal contracts and operations during Frank Bisignano’s tenure as Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

“Specifically, we request information regarding Mr. Bisignano’s awareness or involvement in Fiserv’s bid for a U.S. Bureau of the Fiscal Service contract,” they said in the letter.

Both Wyden and Warren are on the Senate’s Finance and Banking committees. They have also requested details of Bisignano’s financial projections for Fiserv’s performance, which Lyons indicated in an investor call “would have been objectively difficult to achieve even with the right investment and strong execution.”

In late October, Fiserv shares tumbled following the company's reduction of its earnings forecast and leadership changes, with CEO Lyon noting that the firm’s performance is not where Fiserv or shareholders expect it to be.

According to a Bloomberg News report, Bisignano, currently leading both the Social Security Administration and the Internal Revenue Service, avoided an estimated $300 million loss by selling his stake in the company ahead of October’s market slide.

Bisignano served as Fiserv’s CEO from July 2020 through May 2025 and was confirmed as Commissioner of the Social Security Administration on May 6.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<