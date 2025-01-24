Semler Stock Plunges On Expanding Bitcoin Bet, But Retail Cheers Bond Plan

The dip occurred as other crypto-linked stocks were gaining after President Donald Trump’s executive order to create a cryptocurrency working group tasked with proposing new regulations as well as the possibility of a “national digital asset stockpile.”

Semler Stock Plunges On Expanding Bitcoin Bet, But Retail Cheers Bond Plan
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 24, 2025, 9:58 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 24, 2025, 9:58 PM IST

Shares of Semler Scientific Inc. (SMLR) dropped more than 11% in early trading on Friday after the healthcare company announced it had increased the size of its convertible senior note offering to $85 million, up from the initially planned $75 million.

Meanwhile, other crypto-linked stocks like Genius Group Ltd. (6.7%), MARA Holdings Inc. (1.45%), Riot Platforms Inc. (6.2%) are others were in the green after President Donald Trump issued an executive order to create a cryptocurrency working group tasked with proposing new digital asset regulations as well as explore the creation of a “national digital asset stockpile.”

Semler stated it would raise the funds through a private offering of convertible senior notes set to mature in 2030, with some of the proceeds going toward corporate activities, including buying more Bitcoin.

The company also released its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results showing that its Bitcoin holdings have hit an unrealized gain of $28.9 million. 

Semler last bought 237 BTC on Jan. 13, bringing its total holdings to 2,321 BTC valued at around $241 million at the cryptocurrency’s current price of approximately $105,000.

“We are excited to continue executing on our Bitcoin treasury strategy,” Semler CEO Doug Murphy-Chutorian said in a statement.

Semler initially pivoted to include Bitcoin in its treasury in May, amid a plethora of publicly listed corporations buying the crypto hoping to see gains similar to Michael Saylor owned MicroStrategy (MSTR), which outpaced even Bitcoin’s 125% surge in 2024.

The preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter estimate revenue of between $12.1 million and $12.5 million and operating income ranging from $3.4 million to $3.7 million.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was largely bullish, despite the stock price dip, as users applauded the company’s decision to add to its Bitcoin treasury.

Investors on the platform lauded the decision to raise capital through convertible notes rather than an at-the-market (ATM) offering, a move that avoids shareholder dilution.

Semler now ranks 13th among publicly traded companies with Bitcoin in their treasury. 

However, while Semler’s stock has gained 20% over the past year, its gains pale in comparison to Bitcoin, which more than doubled in value during the same period. 

Year-to-date, the stock remains flat.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: Ericsson Stock Plummets Pre-Market As India Slowdown Weighs On Q4 Profits: Retail Stays Extremely Bullish

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bitcoin Holds Steady As SEC Rule Reversal, Trump’s Crypto Policies Counter Japan Rate Hike: Retail Turns Bullish

Bitcoin Holds Steady As SEC Rule Reversal, Trump’s Crypto Policies Counter Japan Rate Hike: Retail Turns Bullish

HCA Healthcare Stock Wobbles As Revenue Outlook Disappoints, But Retail’s Busy Cheering Q4 Profit Beat

HCA Healthcare Stock Wobbles As Revenue Outlook Disappoints, But Retail’s Busy Cheering Q4 Profit Beat

American Express Stock Drops On Q4 Earnings Miss, But Retail Sentiment Hits Year High

American Express Stock Drops On Q4 Earnings Miss, But Retail Sentiment Hits Year High

NextEra Energy Reports Inline Q4 Earnings, Announces Steps To Restart Nuclear Plant: Retail Turns Extremely Bullish

NextEra Energy Reports Inline Q4 Earnings, Announces Steps To Restart Nuclear Plant: Retail Turns Extremely Bullish

Intuitive Machines Stock Surges On $2.5M NASA Award: Retail Enthusiasm Flies High

Intuitive Machines Stock Surges On $2.5M NASA Award: Retail Enthusiasm Flies High

Recent Stories

Bitcoin Holds Steady As SEC Rule Reversal, Trump’s Crypto Policies Counter Japan Rate Hike: Retail Turns Bullish

Bitcoin Holds Steady As SEC Rule Reversal, Trump’s Crypto Policies Counter Japan Rate Hike: Retail Turns Bullish

HCA Healthcare Stock Wobbles As Revenue Outlook Disappoints, But Retail’s Busy Cheering Q4 Profit Beat

HCA Healthcare Stock Wobbles As Revenue Outlook Disappoints, But Retail’s Busy Cheering Q4 Profit Beat

American Express Stock Drops On Q4 Earnings Miss, But Retail Sentiment Hits Year High

American Express Stock Drops On Q4 Earnings Miss, But Retail Sentiment Hits Year High

NextEra Energy Reports Inline Q4 Earnings, Announces Steps To Restart Nuclear Plant: Retail Turns Extremely Bullish

NextEra Energy Reports Inline Q4 Earnings, Announces Steps To Restart Nuclear Plant: Retail Turns Extremely Bullish

Intuitive Machines Stock Surges On $2.5M NASA Award: Retail Enthusiasm Flies High

Intuitive Machines Stock Surges On $2.5M NASA Award: Retail Enthusiasm Flies High

Recent Videos

Family Uses Excavator for Fun After Historic Snowfall in Alabama | VIRAL

Family Uses Excavator for Fun After Historic Snowfall in Alabama | VIRAL

Video Icon
Shahid Kapoor Promotes Deva at JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu; Watch

Shahid Kapoor Promotes Deva at JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu; Watch

Video Icon
Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Contestants Get Heartwarming Surprise, Meet Fans Ahead of Finale!

Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Contestants Get Heartwarming Surprise, Meet Fans Ahead of Finale!

Video Icon
Mahakumbh Sensation MONALISA's Incredible Journey: Necklace Seller to Film Star!

Mahakumbh Sensation MONALISA's Incredible Journey: Necklace Seller to Film Star!

Video Icon
Wild Elephant Rescued from Well in Malappuram | VIRAL

Wild Elephant Rescued from Well in Malappuram | VIRAL

Video Icon