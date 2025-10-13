SELLAS said that in a study model, SLS009 monotherapy and the combination prolonged overall survival compared to Venetoclax alone, with a statistically significant difference.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (SLS) announced on Monday that preclinical data support its SLS009 as a monotherapy or in combination with Venetoclax for treating a rare and highly aggressive form of mature T-cell leukemia.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The biopharmaceutical company said that data supporting the drug in T-cell prolymphocytic leukemia will be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress 2025, being held October 17 to October 21, in Berlin, Germany. T-PLL or T-cell prolymphocytic leukemia is a rare, aggressive type of mature T-cell leukemia that primarily affects older adults, characterized by the rapid growth of cancerous T-cells.

SELLAS said that in a study model, SLS009 monotherapy and the combination prolonged overall survival compared to Venetoclax alone, with a statistically significant difference. The combination regimen, which prolonged overall survival to 7.9 weeks, was also well tolerated in the study, the company said.

Chief Development Officer at SELLAS, Dragan Cicic, said that the results from the study are “highly encouraging” and noted that T-PLL has minimal treatment options.

SLS shares traded 5% higher at the time of writing. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around SLS stock remained in the ‘bullish’ territory, while message volume increased from ‘normal’ to ‘high’ levels.

SLS's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:30 a.m. ET on Oct. 13, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A Stocktwits user wondered why the stock didn’t rally further on the news.

SELLAS is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapeutics for a broad range of cancer indications.

SLS stock has nearly doubled this year and is up about 60% over the past 12 months.

Read also: What’s Driving The Rally In NDRA Stock Today?

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<