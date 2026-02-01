According to Stocktwits data, message volume on the platform surrounding the stock increased nearly 170% over the past 24 hours.

Sellas’ CEO referenced the company’s Phase 3 REGAL trial in a LinkedIn post, following its December update that the final analysis was approaching for GPS as a therapy in AML.

Anson Funds Management recently disclosed that it held a 4.9% stake in Sellas.

Last month, Sellas partnered with IMPACT-AML to advance AML treatments.

Sellas Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS) generated significant retail buzz on Monday as the stock shot up more than 15% to its highest levels in more than a month.

Retail Bullish On Potential Phase 3 REGAL Trial Results

Retail sentiment for SLS on Stocktwits remained in the ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, amid ‘high’ message volumes.

On Sunday, Angelos M. Stergiou, President and CEO of Sellas, made a reference to the company’s Phase 3 REGAL trial in a post on LinkedIn. Last December, the company said it was nearing the final analysis from its Phase 3 REGAL trial for Galinpepimut-S (GPS) as a potential maintenance therapy in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML).

AML is a fast-growing blood and bone marrow cancer in which abnormal white blood cells crowd out healthy cells.

One user said the REGAL data was the “ultimate catalyst.”

Another user said that “REGAL Phase 3 remains event-driven and approaching its final trigger.”

According to an SEC filing last week, Anson Funds Management disclosed that it held a 4.9% stake in the company, prompting a user to call it a “very exciting time” for shareholders.

IMPACT-AML Partnership

Last month, Sellas partnered with IMPACT-AML, a European initiative dedicated to advancing AML treatments, to conduct a multi-site European clinical study of SLS009, the company’s selective CDK9 inhibitor.

The stock came under some selling pressure in January over dilution fears after the company said it received about $26.5 million from the exercise of common stock warrants.

Year-to-date, SLS shares have gained around 3%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.