SolarEdge said that its board is initiating a process to identify a replacement Chief Financial Officer.

Alperovitz will continue to serve as the company’s CFO through June 9, 2026, to support its ongoing operations and help ease the leadership transition.

The firm re-affirmed its guidance that it provided during its fourth quarter earnings report.

SolarEdge forecasted its first quarter 2026 revenues to be within the range of $290 million to $320 million.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) on Tuesday announced that its Chief Financial Officer Asaf Alperovitz will step down to pursue a leadership role at a public company outside of the industry.

Shares of the company were down 4% at the time of writing.

“On behalf of our executive team and the Board of Directors, we thank Asaf for his leadership and contributions in reinforcing SolarEdge’s financial foundation and advancing the company towards sustained profitability in 2026 and wish him continued success. We remain focused on moving toward profitable growth and believe 2026 will be a transformational year for SolarEdge,” said Shuki Nair, CEO of SolarEdge.

Earnings Guidance

For Q1, its non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be within the range of 20% to 24%, and adjusted operating expenses to be within the range of $88 million to $93 million, the company said.

SolarEdge reported a decline of 1.4% on a year-over-year basis in its Q4 revenue that came at $335.4 million.

Shares in the company have risen 22% year-to-date.

