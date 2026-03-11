The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is slated to rule on the company’s application seeking approval for Reproxalap by March 16.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around ALDX stock stayed within the ‘bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained at ‘high’ levels.

Aldeyra resubmitted its application seeking approval for the drug in July after previous rejections.

While the agency was initially expected to rule on the application by December, it later extended it until March 16.

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) garnered retail attention on Stocktwits on Tuesday as the company approaches the date for potential approval of its dry eye treatment Reproxalap.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is slated to rule on the company’s application seeking approval for Reproxalap by March 16.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around ALDX stock stayed within the ‘bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained at ‘high’ levels.

Users are sharply divided between hopes for approval following a draft label and a recent procedural extension, and concerns over prior rejections.

A Stocktwits user expressed optimism for an imminent approval, saying that the FDA has never rejected a drug so many times.

Another expressed hopes for more information as early as Thursday.

ALDX stock has dropped 24% over the past 12 months.

Approval Updates

Aldeyra resubmitted its application seeking approval for Reproxalap in July after previous rejections. While the agency was initially expected to rule on the application by December, it later extended it until March 16 to review the additional submissions made by the company as proof of efficacy of its therapy. The company then said that the FDA made no requests or flagged any specific issues with its application review in a meeting in December.

Aldeyra first submitted an application to the FDA for Reproxalap in November 2022, but the agency asked for more trials. The company subsequently resubmitted its application in October 2024 but it was rejected in April with the FDA saying the company’s trials failed to demonstrate its efficacy.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<