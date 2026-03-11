Marks HeartBeam’s transition to commercial company

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT), a medical technology company focused on transforming cardiac care by providing powerful cardiac insights, announced a commercial partnership with ClearCardio™, a leading preventive cardiology practice that has served thousands of patients through advanced heart health screening and personalized prevention programs. In addition to serving as HeartBeam’s first commercial customer, ClearCardio also plans to make an investment in HeartBeam, reflecting strong strategic alignment.

The partnership includes an initial staged rollout to ensure a seamless patient and physician experience, and plans for broader expansion to thousands of highly engaged members across multiple U.S. geographies. ClearCardio offers its members a cardiac prevention program to monitor cardiac risk factors and will incorporate HeartBeam’s synthesized 12-lead ECG technology into the program for arrhythmia assessment.

HeartBeam’s patented cable-free 3D ECG technology captures the heart’s electrical signals in three non-coplanar dimensions and synthesizes them into a 12-lead ECG. This allows patients to obtain a high-fidelity, clinical-grade ECG reading for their arrhythmia from the comfort of home, or wherever they happen to be, representing a new level of convenience and peace of mind.

“ClearCardio was founded on the belief that proactive care, including earlier detection and continuous vigilance, can meaningfully change patient outcomes,” said John Osborne, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of ClearCardio, “HeartBeam’s synthesized 12-lead ECG technology for arrhythmia assessments fits directly into that mission by giving our patients an unprecedented ability to capture meaningful cardiac data whenever symptoms occur while being connected directly to our physicians. This is a major step forward in preventive cardiology.”

This collaboration highlights HeartBeam’s fit within a premium, innovation-first segment where patient engagement is high, new product adoption moves quickly, and physicians seek differentiated solutions for patients who are willing to pay for proactive peace of mind. The agreement positions HeartBeam to replicate this model across additional concierge care networks, preventive cardiology groups, and executive health programs nationwide. Additionally, this collaboration supports the validation of HeartBeam’s pricing and subscription-based business model.

“ClearCardio becoming our first commercial customer sends a clear message to the market. We believe HeartBeam’s technology is ready, the need is real, and the demand is building,” stated Robert Eno, Chief Executive Officer at HeartBeam. “We believe this is the beginning of a new growth phase for HeartBeam and the first of many milestones to come across our key growth initiatives.”

The initial agreement with ClearCardio is structured as a Letter of Intent (LOI), outlining the commercial terms and a collaborative rollout plan, including a subscription fee per patient. During the initial deployment phase, HeartBeam and ClearCardio intend to negotiate and execute a definitive agreement.

This commercial milestone aligns directly with HeartBeam’s long-term growth strategy, which includes the limited launch of the FDA-cleared HeartBeam System for arrhythmia assessment, future indication for heart attack assessment, ongoing development of the Company’s working-prototype 12-lead ECG patch monitor and advancement of its AI program. These initiatives collectively position HeartBeam to advance its vision for more accessible and intelligent cardiac care.

About ClearCardio

ClearCardio, LLC is a leading preventive cardiology practice that has served thousands of patients through advanced heart health screening and personalized prevention programs. At the forefront of cardiovascular innovation, ClearCardio specializes in early detection and precision treatment of arterial plaque—the root cause of heart attacks—using cutting-edge AI-powered imaging and non-invasive diagnostics. Working with high-performing professionals, executives, and public safety leaders who know their health impacts more than just themselves, ClearCardio physicians help members detect cardiac disease early, quantify personal risk with clarity and treat the root cause, not just the symptoms. Visit www.clearcardio.com for more information.

About HeartBeam, Inc.

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) is a medical technology company dedicated to transforming the detection and monitoring of critical cardiac conditions. The Company is creating the first-ever cable-free device capable of collecting ECG signals in 3D, from three non-coplanar directions, and synthesizing the signals into a 12-lead ECG. This platform technology is designed for portable devices that can be used wherever the patient is to deliver actionable heart intelligence. Physicians will be able to identify cardiac health trends and acute conditions and direct patients to the appropriate care – all outside of a medical facility, thus redefining the future of cardiac health management. HeartBeam’s 3D ECG technology received FDA clearance for arrhythmia assessment in December 2024 and the 12-lead ECG synthesis software in December 20251. The Company holds over 20 issued patents related to technology enablement. For additional information, visit HeartBeam.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including those risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and in Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our Forms 10-K, 10-Q and other reports filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov. We urge you to consider those risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we disclaim any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein (or elsewhere) to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

1Cleared Indications for Use

The HeartBeam System with 12-Lead ECG synthesis software for arrhythmia assessment received FDA clearance in December 2025. Refer to the Company’s Cleared Indications for Use at https://www.heartbeam.com/indications for details on the intended use of its technology.

