Analyst advised a ‘buy-on-dips’ strategy with technical targets of ₹1,950 if key resistance is crossed.

Bharti Airtel rose nearly 2% in early trading on Wednesday after the telecom major posted a strong performance in the March quarter, including a fivefold surge in net profit and a generous dividend payout.

SEBI-registered analyst Saurabh Sahu noted that Bharti Airtel’s operating performance remained resilient, underpinned by steady topline growth, disciplined capital expenditure, and ongoing debt reduction.

From a technical standpoint, he said the stock’s price action suggested that reclaiming the ₹1,850–₹1,860 zone with strong volume could pave the way for a move toward ₹1,950 in the short to medium term, provided overall market sentiment stayed stable.

Conversely, a break below ₹1,800 might lead to a retest of the ₹1,740–₹1,760 levels before any potential rebound.

Sahu recommended a buy-on-dips strategy for medium-term investors but advised closely tracking the ₹1,800 support zone and applying prudent risk management, especially in case of a closing breakdown triggered by broader market corrections or global headwinds.

He added that a confirmed breakout above ₹1,850, backed by volume, would offer a more reliable bullish signal for investors.

For the March quarter, Airtel reported a net profit of ₹11,022 crore. Although this marked a 25% sequential decline due to a high base in the previous quarter, the figure still beat analyst estimates.

Quarterly revenue rose 2.1% sequentially to ₹47,876 crore. Average revenue per user (ARPU) stood at ₹245, reflecting a sharp 17.2% increase from the year-ago period.

The company’s board recommended a final dividend of ₹16 per fully paid equity share and ₹4 per partly paid equity share, underlining management’s confidence in the company’s financial strength and long-term outlook.

Data on Stocktwits shows that retail sentiment remains ‘bullish’ on this counter.

Bharti Airtel sentiment and message volume on May 14 as of 10:30 am IST. | source: Stocktwits

Bharti Airtel shares gained 16% year-to-date (YTD).

