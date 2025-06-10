Apple said at WWDC that its new operating system for Vision Pro would support 180 and 360-degree video.

Retail buzz around GoPro (GPRO) spiked on Monday after Apple (AAPL) said it was adding support for 180-degree, 360-degree, and wide-field-of-view content to its Vision Pro mixed reality device.

Apple is initially offering such content through a technical integration with GoPro, Insta360, and Canon in its new visionOS 26 operating system.

GoPro shares gained 11.2%

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment climbed higher in the 'extremely bullish' territory, and message volume jumped over 2,800% over the past 24 hours.

GPRO sentiment and message volume as of June 9 | Source: Stocktwits

Several users posted about the integration news, with one saying that they purchased 1,000 GoPro shares.

Another user shared the intraday chart, which showed a surge in buy orders at the fag end of the session.

While the Vision Pro hasn't yet caught on with consumers, mainly due to its hefty $3,500 price tag, it continues to push the boundaries of mixed reality.

As the technology gains mainstream traction, partner services are expected to draw more users.

The development comes as a potential boost for GoPro, which has struggled in recent years.

Known for its action cameras, GoPro has seen its market share shrink due to rising competition from Chinese camera systems and the fading appeal of standalone devices as smartphone cameras become more advanced.

Now trading as a penny stock, GoPro’s shares have plunged about 100% from their peak in March 2021.

So far this year, the stock is down 19%.

