Klotho Neurosciences (KLTO) shares exploded over 780% on Monday, their biggest single-day gain on record, after the company announced breakthrough preclinical results tied to its anti-aging gene therapy.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based biotech said boosting levels of a naturally occurring protein called s-KL (secreted Klotho) extended lifespan in mice by 20% and reduced signs of aging across multiple organ systems.

The gene therapy, delivered via the AAV9 vector, showed positive effects in both standard and accelerated aging models.

"The results disclosed in the paper show the potential of elevating s-KL protein expression, resulting in the reduction of age-associated degeneration in multiple organs, increasing both life and health span," said CEO Joseph Sinkule.

Klotho owns exclusive global rights to the patented therapy, based on pioneering work from researchers at Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona. The company said its patent coverage spans the U.S., Europe, and China.

Earlier studies had shown that mice with increased Klotho expression could live up to 40% longer.

Retail Traders Go Wild

The update triggered a retail frenzy on Stocktwits as 24-hour message volume about KLTO jumped by 250,400% — the biggest surge in the healthcare sector — while the follower count spiked by over 134%.

Sentiment score peaked at ‘extremely bullish’ levels (100/100) by the end of Monday.

One user predicted the stock would surge nearly fivefold to $5.

"Pretty wild news, obviously digested well today… will watch for continuation tomorrow using the pivot of today's highs in confluence with trend support as entry criteria. Range to $2.8, $3+," said another.

Klotho is targeting neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and ALS, leveraging s-KL in both DNA/RNA therapies and genomics-based diagnostics.

KLTO stock is now up over 271% YTD, returning to levels last seen in July 2024.

However, short interest has also climbed, rising from 1.1% in January to 7.1% last week, per Koyfin data.

