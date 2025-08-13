In an interview with Bloomberg, Bessent said the interest rates are “too constrictive,” reiterating President Donald Trump’s calls for the central bank to cut rates.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reportedly said on Wednesday that the Federal Reserve’s benchmark borrowing rates should be at least 150 to 175 basis points lower.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Bessent said the interest rates are “too constrictive,” reiterating President Donald Trump’s calls for the central bank to cut rates.

Get updates to this story developing <directly on Stocktwits<.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<