The company stated that it intends to use a portion of the proceeds to fund the cost of entering into capped call transactions.

CoreWeave Inc. (CRWV) shares fell by nearly 6% pre-market on Monday after the company proposed a $2 billion convertible notes offering.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The company, which counts Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) among its largest customers, stated that it intends to use a portion of the proceeds to fund the cost of entering into capped call transactions. It added that it expects to use the remainder for general corporate purposes.

CoreWeave stated that it expects the capped call transactions to reduce the potential dilution to the CoreWeave Class A common stock as a result of the conversion of the Notes, or offset the potential cash payments it would have to make in excess of the principal amount of the converted Notes.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around CoreWeave trended in the ‘neutral’ territory at the time of writing.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<