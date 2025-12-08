The renewed partnership will enhance technological innovations and AI developments, NEE said in a statement.

NEE shares were up over 2.5% in premarket trading on Monday.

NEE and Google will initially build three data centers across the US.

The deal will also improve NEE’s enterprise-wide digital transformation using Google Cloud’s AI and infrastructure.

NextEra Energy (NEE) has renewed its partnership with Google Cloud to build new multi-gigawatt data centers and upgrade energy infrastructure in the US, according to a note released on Monday.

The collaboration will also enhance technological innovations and AI developments that are intended to accelerate go-to-market as well as transform the energy sector and support the rapid development of data centers and the infrastructure around them.

"Our partnership with Google exemplifies this very singular moment when energy and technology are becoming inextricably intertwined. Together, we intend to build data center capacity and energy infrastructure at scale, advance cutting-edge technology and reimagine how energy companies operate," said John Ketchum, chairman and CEO at NextEra Energy.

AI-Powered Infrastructure

The partnership will also boost NEE’s enterprise-wide digital transformation by leveraging Google Cloud’s AI and infrastructure. To begin with, the firms will build three data centers across the US, after which they intend to identify additional locations to expand.

NEE and Google’s first commercial product is reportedly scheduled to debut on the Google Cloud marketplace by mid-2026, the company stated in the note. This will include dynamic, AI-enhanced field operations that will combine Google's generative and agentic AI capabilities with NEE’s data to improve predictions. It will also integrate Google's latest models on time-series forecasting and weather forecasting, among others, to improve NEE’s insights.

The deal comes amid a massive surge in electricity demand in the US, driven by demand from data centers that could potentially exceed grid-based power generation and transmission capacity. According to research from S&P Global , grid-based electricity consumption in the country could grow by up to 25% by 2030 vis-a-vis 2025 levels.

NextEra Energy and Google have a longstanding partnership with about 3.5 GW already in operation or contracted. Earlier this year, the firms restarted an energy center in Iowa and entered into two new long-term power purchase agreements to increase energy capacity in Oklahoma.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the stock changed to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ a day ago, and message volume spiked to ‘high’ at the time of writing.

NEE stock has gained over 16% year-to-date (YTD).

