TD Cowen cited its bullish stance on traditional asset managers, while Citizens said its upgrade comes amid positive results and reasonable guidance expectations.

TD Cowen raised the price target on Charles Schwab to $135 from $134 while maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares.

Piper Sandler also raised the firm's price target to $105 from $100 while maintaining a ‘Neutral’ rating.

The financial services firm is expected to announce its fourth quarter results on Jan. 21.

Financial services firm Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) is garnering retail attention after it received a series of price target updates from Wall Street analysts ahead of its quarterly results expected on Jan. 21.

On Wednesday, TD Cowen raised the price target on Charles Schwab to $135 from $134 while maintaining a 'Buy' rating on the shares, according to TheFly. Piper Sandler also raised the firm's price target to $105 from $100 while maintaining a 'Neutral' rating.

Earlier this week, Citizens raised its price target on Charles Schwab to $120 from $110 with an ‘Outperform’ rating, as per TheFly.

Shares of SCHW climbed around 1.4% at the time of writing.

Analyst Rationale

TD Cowen cited its bullish stance on traditional asset managers, albeit with a tighter focus on higher-conviction ideas, while maintaining exposure to alternatives with a shift toward more "Higher for Longer" positioning and less 2026 beta, in a note.

Meanwhile, Citizens said its upgrade comes as it expects "positive" results and "reasonable" guidance in the fourth-quarter (Q4) 2025 results update, adding that the guidance framework often comes in conservatively as the drivers that can support the upside are mostly likely not factored into the company's framing.

The brokerage firm’s Q4 earnings are expected later this month. According to data from Fiscal.ai, analysts expect the company to report $6.3 billion in revenues for the quarter, about 19% higher than the $5.3 billion in revenues reported from the same period last year. Meanwhile, street consensus on adjusted earnings per share (EPS) are estimated at $1.39, up from $1.01 reported in Q4 2024.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around SCHW shares jumped to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours amid ‘high’ message volumes.

SCHW stock has gained over 40% in the past year.

