ScanTech AI Soars Pre-Market After SPAC Transaction: Retails Sounds Bullish Note

ScanTech AI manufactures Computed Tomography (CT) security solutions for airports, border and public event checkpoints, and more. Its scanners are also used at two of Canada’s largest nuclear power plants.

ScanTech AI Soars Pre-Market After SPAC Transaction: Retails Sounds Bullish Note
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 10, 2025, 7:31 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 10, 2025, 7:31 PM IST

Shares of ScanTech AI Systems Inc. (STAI) surged over 30% in pre-market trading on Friday after the company completed its business combination with Mars Acquisition Corp., a special-purpose acquisition company.

“As ScanTech AI embarks on the next phase of its growth strategy as a public AI-driven technology company, I am thrilled to be partnering with Mr. Falconer and his team as we accelerate our impact in the security solutions market,” said ScanTech AI’s Chairman Karl Brenza.

ScanTech AI manufactures Computed Tomography (CT) security solutions for use at airports, border and public event checkpoints, and other locations.

Its scanners are also used at two of Canada’s largest nuclear power plants.

CEO Dolan Falconer said the company is “actively pursuing opportunities” to expand its footprint and sees “significant potential” in deploying its CT scanners to ensure security at the border.

“Our scanners can instantly and automatically detect explosives, drugs, and other hazardous materials, reducing the potential for human error,” said ScanTech AI’s founding CTO, Rocky Starns.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was bullish at the time of writing, with some users saying they have bought more shares after the stock’s dip.

Another user mocked someone who made a bearish comment, saying ScanTech is a “brand new growth company.”

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Small-Cap Biotech Absci Draws Heavy Attention On $20M AMD Investment Pledge, Retail's Bullish Despite Pre-Market Dip

Small-Cap Biotech Absci Draws Heavy Attention On $20M AMD Investment Pledge, Retail's Bullish Despite Pre-Market Dip

Edison International Stock Resumes Drop Pre-Market Amid California Wildfire Concerns: Retail Sentiment Hits Year Low

Edison International Stock Resumes Drop Pre-Market Amid California Wildfire Concerns: Retail Sentiment Hits Year Low

Chevron Stock Gains Pre-Market After Whale Platform Commences Oil Production: Retail Sentiment Soars

Chevron Stock Gains Pre-Market After Whale Platform Commences Oil Production: Retail Sentiment Soars

Taiwan Semiconductor Tops Analyst Estimates, Posts Record 2024 Revenue Fueled By AI: Retail's Bullish

Taiwan Semiconductor Tops Analyst Estimates, Posts Record 2024 Revenue Fueled By AI: Retail's Bullish

Atlassian Analysts Get Increasingly Bullish As Stock Snags Another Upgrade But Retail Sentiment Lags

Atlassian Analysts Get Increasingly Bullish As Stock Snags Another Upgrade But Retail Sentiment Lags

Recent Stories

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Who is Priyanka Ingle Know all about Indian womens team captain

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Who is Priyanka Ingle? Know all about Indian women's team captain

Nikhil Kamath asks PM Modi about 'Melodi' memes with Italy PM Giorgia Meloni. His candid response (WATCH) shk

Nikhil Kamath asks PM Modi about 'Melodi' memes with Italy PM Giorgia Meloni. His candid response (WATCH)

Small-Cap Biotech Absci Draws Heavy Attention On $20M AMD Investment Pledge, Retail's Bullish Despite Pre-Market Dip

Small-Cap Biotech Absci Draws Heavy Attention On $20M AMD Investment Pledge, Retail's Bullish Despite Pre-Market Dip

Edison International Stock Resumes Drop Pre-Market Amid California Wildfire Concerns: Retail Sentiment Hits Year Low

Edison International Stock Resumes Drop Pre-Market Amid California Wildfire Concerns: Retail Sentiment Hits Year Low

"Paris, we are coming": Pakistan International Airlines' X post draws sarcastic remarks from netizens dmn

"Paris, we are coming": Pakistan International Airlines' X post draws sarcastic remarks from netizens

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon