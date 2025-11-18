According to a Semafor report, Humain plans to announce multi-gigawatt data center facilities in collaboration with companies including Amazon, AMD, xAI, and GlobalAI.

Humain, a Saudi Arabia sovereign wealth fund-backed artificial intelligence company, is reportedly looking to announce a set of new deals with several U.S. companies tomorrow.

According to a Semafor report, citing people familiar with the matter, Humain is planning to announce multi-gigawatt data center buildings in collaboration with companies including Amazon, AMD, xAI, and GlobalAI.

The report added that these deals are expected to follow on from an agreement for the U.S. to approve a large semiconductor sale to the country.

