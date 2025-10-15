Jackson added that he was long on the stock, while highlighting that the biotech company’s balance sheet is solid.

EMJ Capital President Eric Jackson on Wednesday expressed optimism about Sana Biotechnology (SANA) stock, saying it could become “the next 100-bagger platform.”

SANA shares traded 35% higher at the time of writing.

Jackson took to the social media platform X, opining that SANA stock would eventually explode, and highlighted the company’s various achievements, including its work in type 1 diabetes treatment. In January, Sana said that following a transplant of an allogeneic primary islet cell therapy into a patient with type 1 diabetes, they started producing insulin. The therapy was engineered with Sana’s hypoimmune (HIP) technology, enabling the transplantation without the need for immunosuppression.

Transplants generally require lifelong immunosuppression, but Sana’s technology removes the need for them, Jackson noted. ‘That’s not hype — it’s human proof that Sana’s “hypoimmune” cells can hide from the immune system and work normally. If it works in diabetes, it could work for liver, heart, muscle, or brain cells next,’ he wrote, expressing hopes for the technology powering future therapies for autoimmune diseases, cancer, and even organ regeneration.

Jackson further highlighted that the biotech company’s balance sheet is solid and added that he was long on SANA stock. He also highlighted several upsides, including 9 million people with diabetes worldwide who might benefit from the treatment.

“If Sana’s therapy costs $100K per patient (typical for cell therapy) and reaches only 10% of them, that’s $90B in revenue potential over time,” Jackson said.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around SANA jumped from ‘bullish’ to ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume jumped from ‘high’ to ‘extremely high’ levels.

SANA stock has more than tripled this year and gained about 41% over the past 12 months.

