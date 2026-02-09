In a post on X, Ives noted that he is restoring these two stocks to his IVES AI 30 roster after having previously removed them in December.

Dan Ives, managing director at Wedbush Securities, has added Salesforce Inc. (CRM) and ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) to his influential AI-focused stock watchlist, signaling renewed confidence in major software names that recently faced heavy selling.

In a post on X, Ives noted that he is restoring Salesforce and ServiceNow to his IVES AI 30 roster after having previously removed them in December.

Market Shift

Ives described the recent sell-off in software as an overreaction that unfairly punished heavyweight software stocks, debunking the notion that the businesses were fundamentally flawed.

