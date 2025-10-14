The company is partnering with Stripe and OpenAI to launch the Agentic Commerce Protocol.

Salesforce (CRM) unveiled two major AI initiatives on Tuesday aimed at transforming both e-commerce and enterprise workflows.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The company is partnering with Stripe and OpenAI to launch the Agentic Commerce Protocol, which allows retailers using Salesforce’s Agentforce Commerce platform to complete purchases through AI agents.

OpenAI’s conversational technology lets customers search for, select, and buy products instantly, while Stripe provides the underlying payment infrastructure. Salesforce said the system maintains merchant control over customer data and brand experience, potentially reducing friction in online sales and opening new revenue channels.

Salesforce is also expanding its partnership with OpenAI to integrate GPT-5 into its Agentforce 360 platform. The integration brings Salesforce tools into ChatGPT and Slack, enabling users to query CRM data, visualize reports, summarize conversations, draft posts, and execute transactions without leaving the platforms. Developers can also use OpenAI’s Codex within Slack for coding tasks.

The dual announcements mark a broader push toward what Salesforce executives describe as “agentic enterprises,” where AI agents autonomously manage commerce, analysis, and collaboration.

Despite the announcements, CRM’s stock edged 0.82% lower in pre-market trade amid weakness in the broader market as trade tensions continue to escalate between the U.S. and China. Retail sentiment around the company on Stocktwits trended in ‘bearish’ territory despite from ‘high’ levels of chatter over the past day.

Meanwhile, retail sentiment around OpenAI, which is not a publicly traded company, trended in ‘neutral’ territory, accompanied by ‘high’ levels of chatter. Retail sentiment around Stripe was in the ‘bullish’ zone.

Read also: Bitcoin, Ethereum Drop After Heavy ETF Outflows Ahead Of Powell Speech

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<