Sage Therapeutics Stock Eyes Best Day In 5 Years On Biogen’s Unsolicited Bid: Retail Piles In

The two companies have collaborated since 2020 on the depression drug Zurzuvae, approved in 2023 by the FDA for treating postpartum depression.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Eyes Best Day In 5 Years On Biogen’s Unsolicited Bid: Retail Piles In
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 14, 2025, 1:07 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 14, 2025, 1:07 AM IST

Sage Therapeutics Inc. stock surged over 37% on Monday, reaching its highest level since October, following confirmation of an unsolicited takeover bid from Biogen Inc. 

The rally sets Sage on track for its most significant percentage gain since Jan. 7, 2019. The stock is also on course to snap a three-day losing streak amidst heavy trading and retail sentiment turning more optimistic.

Biogen has offered to acquire the remaining 90% of Sage, which it does not own, for $469 million, or $7.22 per share, representing a premium of over 30% from Sage’s Friday closing price. 

Sage’s Board of Directors announced they would review the nonbinding proposal carefully to decide the best course of action for the company and its shareholders.

The two companies have collaborated since 2020 on the depression drug Zurzuvae, approved in 2023 by the FDA for treating postpartum depression. 

Biogen, which currently shares revenue from Zurzuvae with Sage, argued in an SEC-filed letter that sole ownership would improve the drug’s rollout but notably omitted any interest in Sage’s broader pipeline, according to Barron’s.

SAGE sentiment meter and message volume Jan 13.png SAGE sentiment meter and message volume Jan 13 as of 2 pm ET | source: Stocktwits

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits turned more ‘bullish’ for Sage, with shares surpassing Biogen’s implied offer price, while sentiment for Biogen turned ‘extremely bullish’ as its stock edged higher.

Analysts expressed mixed views. 

Mizuho analyst Uy Ear argued that Biogen’s bid undervalues Sage, suggesting the implied enterprise value is zero, as the company is set to end the fourth quarter with $500 million in net cash. 

Sage held $569 million in cash and equivalents as of Sep. 30, 2024.

The offer also overlooks any valuation for Zurzuvae’s postpartum depression potential or Sage’s early-stage pipeline, including SAGE-319, the analyst added.

Meanwhile, Truist analysts noted Zurzuvae’s slow start but predicted a steady launch trajectory, saying “the hardest part of commercialization could be in the rear-view.”

Over the past year, Sage’s stock has declined more than 72%, while Biogen shares have dropped nearly 40%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Aehr Test Systems Stock Dips Ahead of Q2 Earnings As Retail Watches For Signs Of Recovery

Aehr Test Systems Stock Dips Ahead of Q2 Earnings As Retail Watches For Signs Of Recovery

Spirit AeroSystems’ Stock In Spotlight After $165M Sale Of Fiber Materials To Tex-Tech Industries: Retail’s Unconvinced

Spirit AeroSystems’ Stock In Spotlight After $165M Sale Of Fiber Materials To Tex-Tech Industries: Retail’s Unconvinced

Bitcoin Mining Woes Drag Bitfarms Stock To 1-Year Low Amid Crypto Rout: Retail Sentiment Splinters

Bitcoin Mining Woes Drag Bitfarms Stock To 1-Year Low Amid Crypto Rout: Retail Sentiment Splinters

Snow Lake Stock Skyrockets Gallium Find’s AI Potential: Retail Sentiment Bullish

Snow Lake Stock Skyrockets Gallium Find’s AI Potential: Retail Sentiment Bullish

Citi Q4 Earnings Preview: Analysts Upbeat On Future Prospects, Retail Remains Neutral

Citi Q4 Earnings Preview: Analysts Upbeat On Future Prospects, Retail Remains Neutral

Recent Stories

Aehr Test Systems Stock Dips Ahead of Q2 Earnings As Retail Watches For Signs Of Recovery

Aehr Test Systems Stock Dips Ahead of Q2 Earnings As Retail Watches For Signs Of Recovery

Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti congratulates CM Yogi for seamless Mahakumbh preparations

Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti congratulates CM Yogi for seamless Mahakumbh preparations

Spirit AeroSystems’ Stock In Spotlight After $165M Sale Of Fiber Materials To Tex-Tech Industries: Retail’s Unconvinced

Spirit AeroSystems’ Stock In Spotlight After $165M Sale Of Fiber Materials To Tex-Tech Industries: Retail’s Unconvinced

Mahakumbh 2025: Kalpavas tradition highlights unity and equality among millions of devotees

Mahakumbh 2025: Kalpavas tradition highlights unity and equality among millions of devotees

Bitcoin Mining Woes Drag Bitfarms Stock To 1-Year Low Amid Crypto Rout: Retail Sentiment Splinters

Bitcoin Mining Woes Drag Bitfarms Stock To 1-Year Low Amid Crypto Rout: Retail Sentiment Splinters

Recent Videos

Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Nikhil B EXCLUSIVE: 'So Excited to be a part of This Event'

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Nikhil B EXCLUSIVE: 'So Excited to be a part of This Event'

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Aslam Sher Khan EXCLUSIVE: 'Participation From Small Towns to Boost'

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Aslam Sher Khan EXCLUSIVE: 'Participation From Small Towns to Boost'

Video Icon
MahaKumbh 2025 Commences with Four Million Holy Dips on Paush Purnima

MahaKumbh 2025 Commences with Four Million Holy Dips on Paush Purnima

Video Icon
Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Video Icon