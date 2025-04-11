Entertainment

Ananya Birla Net Worth: Know lifestyle of business-woman, songwriter

Why is Ananya Birla in the news?

According to Bollywood Shaadis, actress Janhvi Kapoor was gifted a Violet Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder by her friend Ananya Birla, costing around ₹4.99 crore

Ananya Birla's big business deal

Ananya Birla's company, Independent Microfin, recently acquired Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal's company, Chaitanya India Fin Credit Private Limited, for ₹1,479 crore

Who is Ananya Birla?

Ananya Birla is the daughter of Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group. Her beauty is often talked about. Besides business, she is a good singer

What is Ananya Birla's net worth?

According to reports, Ananya Birla, just 30 years old, has a net worth of over ₹1.77 lakh crore. She is the country's super-rich daughter

Ananya works for rural women

Ananya Birla is the Founder-CEO of Svatantra Microfin. The company provides financial assistance to low-income families and women entrepreneurs in rural areas

People are crazy about Ananya Birla's singing

Besides being a successful businesswoman, Ananya is a good singer. A large crowd attends Ananya's live concerts in India and abroad. Her song 'Day Goes By' was a hit in 2020

Where did Ananya Birla go to school?

Ananya Birla's schooling was at the American School of Bombay in Mumbai. After that, she took a degree in Economics and Management from Oxford University

Ananya Birla is active on social media

Ananya has many stylish photos on Instagram. She has a long fan following. Her pictures give an idea of her lavish lifestyle

