Ananya Birla Net Worth: Know lifestyle of business-woman, songwriter

Entertainment
According to Bollywood Shaadis, actress Janhvi Kapoor was gifted a Violet Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder by her friend Ananya Birla, costing around ₹4.99 crore
Ananya Birla's company, Independent Microfin, recently acquired Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal's company, Chaitanya India Fin Credit Private Limited, for ₹1,479 crore
Ananya Birla is the daughter of Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group. Her beauty is often talked about. Besides business, she is a good singer
According to reports, Ananya Birla, just 30 years old, has a net worth of over ₹1.77 lakh crore. She is the country's super-rich daughter
Ananya Birla is the Founder-CEO of Svatantra Microfin. The company provides financial assistance to low-income families and women entrepreneurs in rural areas
Besides being a successful businesswoman, Ananya is a good singer. A large crowd attends Ananya's live concerts in India and abroad. Her song 'Day Goes By' was a hit in 2020
Ananya Birla's schooling was at the American School of Bombay in Mumbai. After that, she took a degree in Economics and Management from Oxford University
Ananya has many stylish photos on Instagram. She has a long fan following. Her pictures give an idea of her lavish lifestyle
