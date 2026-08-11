Tesla formally confirmed Starlink direct integration into the Cybercab—its purpose-built robotaxi—in late July.

The integration is aimed at improving navigation, customer service, and fleet management, a Tesla executive previously said.

On Tesla’s recent quarterly earnings call, Musk noted that the Cybercab’s new chassis still requires additional specific driving data before large-scale road deployment.

The integration of Starlink with Cybercab is the latest instance of collaboration between Tesla and Musk’s rocket manufacturing company, SpaceX.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) on Monday unveiled a production-ready Cybercab with factory-integrated Starlink satellite internet hardware, advancing CEO Elon Musk’s vision of Starlink on all cars.

Prototype Cybercabs spotted earlier this year had tested with external Starlink dishes bolted to the rear. The latest images, shared by the company on X, show that the hardware is now seamlessly built in at the factory.

The reveal came one day after Musk posted on X: “All cars will have Starlink in the future. It’s the only way to get super high bandwidth to billions of vehicles.”





Starlink Integration Purpose

Tesla formally confirmed the direct integration into the Cybercab—its purpose-built robotaxi—in late July. Musk noted that riders could “Watch 4K streaming video while Cybercab takes you anywhere you want.”

Tesla AI chief Ashok Elluswamy clarified the connection’s main role: navigation, customer service, and fleet management, adding that it “is still not required for safe operation of the vehicle.”

Cybercab Production

Cybercab production began in the second quarter at Gigafactory Texas, which now holds installed annual capacity of more than 125,000 units. Engineering test drives of the production vehicles started on public roads in the same quarter, and Tesla began offering employee rides on the Texas campus in July.

On the recent quarterly earnings call, Elluswamy said production rates are being matched to expected fleet deployment needs. Musk noted that the Cybercab’s new chassis still requires additional specific driving data before large-scale road deployment.

Currently, Tesla uses its Model Y vehicles in its robotaxi fleet. The company envisions boosting the fleet with these two-seater Cybercabs with no pedals or steering wheel in time.

The integration of Starlink with Cybercab is the latest instance of collaboration between Tesla and Musk’s rocket manufacturing company, SpaceX. The company’s upcoming second-generation version of its Roadster sports sedan is also expected to integrate technology from SpaceX to ensure enhanced acceleration capabilities.

How Did TSLA Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around TSLA stock fell from neutral to bearish territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at low levels.

Meanwhile, sentiment around SPCX stayed at bullish levels, accompanied by extremely high levels of retail chatter.

While TSLA has fallen 27% year-to-date, SPCX has lost 15% after going public in June.

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