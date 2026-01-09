Fourth quarter Imcivree revenue is expected to be about $57 million, marking a quarter-on-quarter growth of 11%.

Imcivree is Rhythm’s only approved drug and the company is now looking forward to an FDA approval for the drug in the treatment of acquired hypothalamic obesity.

The FDA is expected to rule on the company’s application by March 20, 2026.

The company is also exploring the drug’s potential in treating other rare diseases including congenital hypothalamic obesity and Prader-Willi Syndrome.

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RYTM) jumped 4% on Friday after the company reported preliminary full-year Imcivree revenue of approximately $194 million, marking a growth of about 50% from FY24.

The FDA is expected to rule on the company's application by March 20, 2026.

Imcivree's Current Use

The FDA is expected to rule on the company’s application by March 20, 2026.

Imcivree’s Current Use

Imcivree is currently approved by the FDA to reduce excess body weight and maintain weight reduction long term in adult and pediatric patients two years and older with syndromic or monogenic obesity due to Bardet-Biedl syndrome. Bardet-Biedl syndrome is a rare genetic disorder affecting multiple body systems, characterized by vision loss, obesity, kidney problems, genital abnormalities, and learning disabilities.

About 70% of the drug’s revenue for the year and the fourth quarter came from U.S. sales, Rhythm said. The company is also exploring the drug’s potential in treating other rare diseases including congenital hypothalamic obesity and Prader-Willi Syndrome in addition to advancing its other experimental drugs Bivamelagon and RM-718 in acquired hypothalamic obesity.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around RYTM stock stayed within the ‘bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at ‘low’ levels.

A Stocktwits user opined that the preliminary revenue numbers put speculation of slowing revenue growth to rest.

RYTM stock has gained 80% over the past 12 months.

