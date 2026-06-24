Sunrun, Tesla, and Renew Home entered into an agreement to deliver more than 16 gigawatts of flexible energy capacity to hyperscalers and utilities.

The news comes as data center operators are being pushed to seek alternative power sources to sustain artificial intelligence operations.

Due to soaring energy demand, power capacity for hyperscalers will be arranged on a first-come, first-served basis, the companies said.

U.S. data center power demand is expected to climb to 41 GW in 2026 and 66 GW in 2027, per a Goldman Sachs study.

Shares of Sunrun (RUN) caught investors’ attention on Wednesday after the solar energy company struck a partnership with Renew Home and Tesla (TSLA) to bring significant power capacity online, primarily to attract data center customers.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

At the time of writing, RUN stock was up 18%, on track for its biggest single-day percentage gain in nearly 10 months, and was among the top ten trending tickers on Stocktwits.

Flexible Energy For Data Centers

The trio will come together to deliver more than 16 gigawatts (GW) of flexible energy to ease the burden on traditional power distributors, who are struggling to keep up with data center demand. The plan is to pool power resources from hundreds of thousands of home battery systems operated by Sunrun and Tesla, as well as more than eight million devices managed by Renew Home.

“The grid of the 1800s cannot power the innovation of 2026,” said Sunrun CEO Mary Powell. “Americans deserve innovation that does not create unnecessary energy costs. When data centers are asked to throttle down operations during the most expensive and stressful hours of the day, we can activate our distributed power plants to help provide them the power they need while also protecting American families from footing the bill for costly new infrastructure.”

Due to soaring energy demand, power capacity for hyperscalers will be arranged on a first-come, first-served basis, the companies said.

Insatiable Power Demand From Data Center Operators

The news comes as data center operators are being pushed to seek alternative power sources to keep artificial intelligence online, as modern-day workloads increasingly depend on automated agents and solutions.

According to a study by Goldman Sachs Commodities Research team, U.S. data center power demand is expected to climb to 41 GW in 2026 and 66 GW the year after. The demand forecast is based on the estimate that U.S. data center capacity will increase to roughly 95 GW by the end of 2027.

What Do Retail Traders Think About RUN?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment on RUN turned ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ over the last 24 hours, amid ‘high’ message volumes. One user on the platform said if the companies manage to scale their offering, it would shift energy production “from centralized generation to aggregated residential power.”

View this Stocktwits post

Another user cheered the firm, calling it “the future of the utilities power market.”

View this Stocktwits post

RUN stock is down 14% so far this year, but has more than doubled in value over the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<