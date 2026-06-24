InMode disclosed an unsolicited takeover proposal worth $16.2 per share, a 21% premium to its last close.

The offer came from MN Business Strategy, a group that includes InMode co-founder and CEO Moshe Mizrahy.

In January, Steel Partners Holdings disclosed interest in acquiring a controlling 51% stake in InMode for $18 per share.

INMD stock hit its 200-day moving average for the first time since May 4.

Shares of InMode (INMD) surged 11% in early Wednesday trading after the medical device maker disclosed an unsolicited buyout proposal from a group tied to its chief executive officer, marking the second acquisition approach the company has received this year.

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INMD stock climbed to its highest levels in more than four months and also hit its 200-day moving average (200-DMA) for the first time since May 4.

INMD shares clocked their biggest single-day gains since Jan. 29, 2026

Source: TradingView<

Takeover Offer At $16.20 Per Share

InMode announced that the board has formed a special committee of independent directors to evaluate the proposal to acquire all outstanding shares for $16.20 per share in cash. This represents a 21% premium to the stock’s closing price on Tuesday.

According to Koyfin data, InMode has approximately 63.26 million shares outstanding, implying a total transaction value of about $1.03 billion based on the proposed offer price.

The proposal was submitted by MN Business Strategy, a group that includes InMode co-founder and CEO Moshe Mizrahy. The board said the special committee will review the offer with the assistance of advisors and determine whether it is in the best interests of the company and its shareholders.

Steel Partners Had Offered $18 Per Share

The announcement comes months after Steel Partners Holdings, which owns about 2.8% of InMode's outstanding shares, publicly disclosed its interest in acquiring a controlling 51% stake in the company for $18 per share.

In a letter to shareholders in January, Steel Partners criticized InMode’s shareholder returns and said it had repeatedly attempted to engage with management regarding value-creation opportunities. The firm also stated that its proposal was fully financed through available cash and existing borrowing capacity.

However, InMode had rejected the proposal in February.

Retail Turns Bullish On INMD

Retail sentiment surrounding INMD on Stocktwits flipped to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ a day earlier, amid ‘high’ message volumes.

INMD shares have edged marginally higher so far this year and are up around 9% over a one-year period.

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