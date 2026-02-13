The company said it expects Q1 2026 total net revenue of $1.200 billion, up roughly 18% from a year ago.

JPMorgan analyst Cory Carpenter reiterated Roku as a top pick with an ‘Overweight’ rating.

ROKU stock rallied on Friday after it got price hikes from nine analysts and a double upgrade from another post its strong earnings.

At the time of writing, stock rallied 9%.

The company on Friday said it expects platform revenue in Q1 2026 to grow more than 21% year-over-year and devices segment revenue down mid-single digits to drive its total net revenue of $1.200 billion, up roughly 18% from a year ago.

Buoyant Analysts

Rosenblatt double upgraded Roku to ‘Buy’ from ‘Neutral’ with a price target of $118, up from $106. Roku "handily beat" Q4 estimates and guided above expectations for Q1 and 2026, said the analyst, who added that the outlook "looks beatable again." The current valuation is "too cheap" for a company beating and raising earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) currently projected to grow at a 46% compound annual growth rate from 2025-2027, the analyst contended.

UBS raised the firm's price target on Roku to $110 from $103 and kept a ‘Neutral’ rating on the shares.

Wedbush also was among the firms who raised the firm's price target on Roku to $140 from $130 and kept an ‘Outperform’ rating on the shares. The firm noted that Roku is on Wedbush's Best Ideas List given accelerating monetization with an underappreciated runway.

JPMorgan analyst Cory Carpenter reiterated Roku as a top pick with an ‘Overweight’ rating and $125 price target post the Q4 report.

Q4 Report

Roku reported a 16% jump in its fourth-quarter revenue on a year-over-year basis. The reported total revenue came at $1.39 billion while analysts had expected a revenue of $1.35 billion, as per data from fiscal.ai.

The company also swung to profit of $0.53 per diluted share, compared to a loss of $0.24 per share from the year-ago period. Analysts expected a profit of $0.28 per share.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment around ROKU trended in ‘extremely bullish’ territory amid ‘extremely high’ message volume.

One user predicted the stock to cross the $100 mark next week.

Another user said that the stock has been consolidating over the past four years and they predicted the stock to cross the $200 mark.

Shares in the company have risen 10.6% over the past year.

