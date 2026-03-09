Relmada stated that the therapy showed a 76% complete response rate at 12 months in high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (RLMD) shares soared more than 66% in Monday’s pre-market trade after the company announced an update in the Phase 2 trial of its bladder cancer treatment.

Relmada stated that NDV-01 demonstrated a durable 76% complete response (CR) rate at 12 months, with a 95% CR rate at any time in high-risk non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Relmada Therapeutics was trending in the ‘bullish’ territory at the time of writing.

