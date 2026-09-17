Iridium shareholders will vote Sept.24 on the $8.1 billion deal, which is expected to close in mid-2027.

The FCC accepted the Rocket Lab-Iridium license-transfer applications for filing, opening a public-comment period that runs through Nov.9.

SpaceX had asked regulators to examine Iridium’s alleged anticompetitive conduct but said it does not oppose the acquisition.

Space Capital praised Rocket Lab’s IMM Apex solar cell, which offers 31.5% efficiency, 40% lower mass and a germanium-free, drop-in design.

Shares of Rocket Lab (RKLB) are eyeing their first weekly gain in six weeks as the proposed Iridium acquisition cleared an initial Federal Communications Commission (FCC) filing review and Space Capital praised its latest solar-cell tech.

RKLB stock is up 1% this week, putting it on track to snap five consecutive weeks of losses.

Rocket Lab’s Iridium Deal Clears FCC Check

The FCC found Rocket Lab and Iridium’s license-transfer applications acceptable for filing, opening the public-comment phase. Comments and petitions are due Oct. 15, oppositions are due Oct. 30, and replies are due Nov. 9.

SpaceX last month asked the FCC to examine Iridium’s “well-documented history of anticompetitive attacks,” citing more than 50 petitions targeting rival satellite deployments. SpaceX said it did not oppose the transaction, while Iridium denied trying to obstruct the company and said spectrum-coordination talks were progressing.

Iridium shareholders will vote on the transaction on Sept.24, with closing targeted for mid-2027. The deal offers $27 in cash plus 0.24 to 0.4 Rocket Lab shares for each Iridium share, depending on Rocket Lab’s price before closing. It initially valued Iridium at about $6 billion in equity and $8.1 billion including debt. Former Iridium shareholders would own about 5% of the combined company.

Rocket Lab Fully Funds Iridium Acquisition

Rocket Lab said on Monday it had fully financed the acquisition after raising $1.94 billion through the sale of 29.3 million shares. Iridium also amended its $1.775 billion term loan to permit the change of control. The equity proceeds, existing liquidity and amended loan allowed Rocket Lab to terminate its $3.6 billion bridge facility.

At World Space Business Week, CFO Adam Spice called Iridium the missing applications layer in Rocket Lab’s expansion. The company already provides launch services, satellite components and complete spacecraft, while Iridium would add a 66-satellite constellation, ground infrastructure and more than 2.55 million subscribers.

“It’s incredibly transformational and really closes the whole loop for us,” Spice said, pointing to Rocket Lab’s ambition to become a “next-generation end-to-end space company.”

Rocket Lab’s IMM Apex Solar Cell Wins Praise

Space Capital, an early Rocket Lab investor, separately highlighted the company’s Inverted Metamorphic Apex, or IMM Apex, solar cell on X.

“We backed Rocket Lab as part of our focus on the infrastructure powering the space economy,” Space Capital said. “IMM Apex shows how far that infrastructure now extends beyond launch.”

IMM Apex offers 31.5% beginning-of-life efficiency while reducing cell mass by 40%. It eliminates the germanium substrate used in conventional space solar cells but remains mechanically and electrically compatible with existing systems. “For customers, that means less supply-chain risk without a costly redesign,” Space Capital said.

Rocket Lab said it can manufacture the cells in multi-100-kilowatt volumes. Earlier IMM technology powered NASA’s Ingenuity Mars helicopter, while more than 1,100 satellites use Rocket Lab solar products.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About RKLB?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for RKLB was ‘neutral’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

RKLB sentiment and message volume as of September 16 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said, “$RKLB I wouldn’t think that RKLB would allow the stock price to be below $67.50 before the Iridium shareholders vote.”

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Another user said, “$RKLB Iridium acquisition vote next week on September 24 should be a nice catalyst.”

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RKLB stock has risen 35% over the past year.

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