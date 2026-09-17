Opendoor Technologies, Stellantis and Joby Aviation fell to fresh annual lows amid industry-wide pressures and growing Wall Street and Main Street caution.

OPEN stock fell more than 2% at close as a challenging housing environment weighed on the company’s share price.

STLA stock slipped nearly 4% lower amid growing concerns over pressures in the automotive sector.

JOBY stock fell 0.82% at close as sector-wide concerns and its slow path to commercial profitability impacted investor sentiment.

Shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN), Stellantis N.V. (STLA), and Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) slumped to fresh 52-week lows on Wednesday amid sectoral headwinds and Wall Street caution.

OPEN stock fell more than 2% at close as a challenging housing environment weighed on the company’s share price.

STLA stock slipped nearly 4% lower amid growing concerns over pressures in the automotive sector.

JOBY stock fell 0.82% at close as sector-wide concerns and its slow path to commercial profitability impacted investor sentiment.

Opendoor Weighed Down By Housing Market Pressures

OPEN stock fell to a fresh 52-week low of $2.53 as the online real estate company has struggled amid a pressured housing market and delayed turnaround plans.

CEO Kaz Nejatian said last week that the company is not yet at Adjusted Net Income (ANI) break-even, after a worsening housing market in late August pushed its profitability timeline back by roughly six to eight weeks.

The company now expects third-quarter (Q3) revenue to rise 10%-15% year over year, contribution profit to increase 70%-75%, and contribution margin to reach 3.2%-3.5%. Despite weaker housing conditions, Opendoor said it continues to sell homes faster than the market and expects to exit 2026 ANI-positive on a 12-month go-forward basis.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around OPEN stock was ‘bearish’ at the time of writing. The company's shares have lost more than 57% of their value so far in 2026.

Stellantis Falls On Squeezed Automotive Sector

STLA stock slumped to a 52-week low of $4.88 on Wednesday, extending declines to three consecutive sessions amid growing pressures in the automotive sector.

Berenberg downgraded Stellantis to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy’ with a price target of EUR 5.10, down from EUR 7.80. The firm said the automotive sector is entering a phase where catalysts shift from further earnings downgrades to regulation, cost reduction, and product momentum.

The analyst noted that the road to turning positive on the automotive sector "remains bumpy, with China, geopolitical risks and inflationary pressures adding to weak earnings visibility, persistent overcapacity and intensifying competition," according to The Fly.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around STLA stock was ‘bearish’ at the time of writing. The company's shares have fallen nearly 57% in 2026.

Investors Concerned Over Joby Aviation’s Slow Path To Commercial Profitability

JOBY stock declined to a fresh annual low of $5.93 on Wednesday, putting it on track for a sixth straight week in the red.

Investors remain increasingly concerned about the company’s long path to commercial profitability and continued cash burn. Joby is still pre-revenue, investing heavily in research, development, and FAA certification while generating limited commercial revenue.

The company’s recent ~$500 million acquisition of Resonant Sciences has also drawn attention because of its capital requirements and impact on cash reserves.

Meanwhile, weakness across the broader eVTOL sector has also weighed on its shares.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around JOBY stock was ‘bullish’ at the time of writing. JOBY shares have declined nearly 58% year-to-date.

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