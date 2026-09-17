The move points to robust AI infrastructure demand as operators expand capacity.

Nebius will raise rates on H100, H200, B200, and B300 GPUs starting Oct. 1.

The pricing changes come as Nebius scales its global AI infrastructure and secures additional financing tied to deployed GPUs.

Nebius’ AI Cloud revenue surged 514% in Q2, while adjusted EBITDA swung into a $236.2 million profit.

Nebius rallied over 6% in overnight trading late Wednesday after it raised prices for its computing services, also lending a 3%-4% lift to neocloud peers IREN Ltd. and CoreWeave respectively.

Nebius is raising prices for several of its on-demand compute resources from Oct. 1, with the biggest increases affecting its latest Nvidia GPUs, according to the company’s communication to customers, which users on Reddit and X reshared.

Under the new rates, H100 pricing will rise to $4.50 per GPU-hour from $3.85, an increase of about 17%. H200 will increase 20% to $5.40 from $4.50, while B200 pricing will climb nearly 19% to $8.50 from $7.15. The largest dollar increase comes for Nvidia’s B300, with the rate rising about 21% to $9.50 per GPU-hour from $7.85.

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The pricing changes come as Nebius continues expanding its AI infrastructure globally. In July, the company secured about $775 million in debt financing backed by deployed GPU infrastructure and contracted customer cash flows.

“AI demand remains off the charts. $NBIS raising prices 20% is just another example of that demand,” Futurum Group CEO Daniel Newman said in an X post.

The changes also extend to CPU-only compute. AMD EPYC Genoa CPU rates will rise 25% to $0.015 per vCPU-hour from $0.012, while Genoa memory will increase about 41% to $0.0045 per GiB-hour from $0.0032.

The ultimate impact on customers’ bills will therefore depend on their configurations and usage.

Nebius’ Cloud Business Booms

Last month, Nebius reported a staggering 454% jump in Q2 revenue to $582.3 million, driven by a 514% surge in AI Cloud revenue to $574.9 million. Adjusted EBITDA swung to $236.2 million from a $21 million loss a year earlier.

Management reaffirmed its $3 billion-$3.4 billion 2026 revenue guidance and expects $7 billion-$9 billion in ARR by year-end.

At the time, Morningstar analysts noted that higher GPU spot prices driving higher-priced contracts would significantly improve profitability in late 2026 and 2027.

Retail View On NBIS

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for NBIS shifted to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ the previous day.

“If NBIS can consistently monetize new Blackwell capacity at premiums like this, the return on investment could be materially better than we previously assumed,” said a trader.

Another wrote: “$NBIS narrative will shift by tomorrow. Congress is passing a law about utility usage by data centers. Timed right when NBIS announced this increase.” The sentiment was ‘bearish’ for IREN and CRWV.

Year to date, NBIS stock has surged 150%, while CRWV and IREN are up 16.4% and 13% respectively.

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