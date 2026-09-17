The Federal Reserve on Wednesday hiked key interest rates to a target range of 3.75% to 4.00%, in line with market expectations.

Despite the hike, retail sentiment on Stocktwits for SoFi Technologies improved from ‘extremely bearish’ to ‘bearish’ over 24 hours.

The rate hike makes borrowing more expensive for customers, directly affecting lending rates for financial companies.

However, the move is likely to positively impact SOFI’s banking arm by widening the spread between loan rates and deposit costs, while also boosting deposit growth and helping the company attract cash-rich members seeking competitive checking and savings returns.

Shares of SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) climbed nearly 1% overnight even though the Federal Reserve hiked benchmark interest rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits improved from ‘extremely bearish’ to ‘bearish’ territory over 24 hours as some investors argued that a rate hike was already priced in.

Fed Hikes Interest Rates

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday hiked key interest rates to a target range of 3.75% to 4.00% amid rising inflationary concerns. The move largely aligned with market expectations. Markets are now predicting another rate hike later this year.

The rate hike makes borrowing more expensive for customers, directly affecting lending rates for financial companies.

However, the move is likely to benefit SOFI’s banking arm by widening the spread between loan rates and deposit costs, while also boosting deposit growth and helping the company attract cash-rich members seeking competitive checking and savings returns.

What’s Retail Saying About SOFI Stock?

Although retail sentiment improved slightly over the day, investors are split on SOFI stock.

Some investors believe the rate hikes were already priced in and therefore shouldn't impact the company much.

One user said, “$SOFI SoFi predicting rate hikes alone should send this upwards. They priced in 2 and WERE GETTING 2.”

Another user said, “$SOFI Maybe rate hike baked in from 19's to 16's. Only down a touch today.” The company's shares were down about 0.47% at close on Wednesday.

A third user said, “$SOFI Buying opp in coming sessions. Been waiting a spell to Re-enter this GEM.”

Another user commented, SoFi shouldn't be valued like a traditional bank as it trades at low price-to-earnings multiples. “It should be valued like a high-growth fintech or software hybrid, meaning the long-term compounding will eventually leave a $17.40 basis far behind,” they said.

However, some other users were more skeptical.

One user said, “$SOFI remember rate hikes in 2022-2023 and sofi went 4 dollars? yeah bad news for bulls, it's going there again.”

Another user said, “$SOFI technically it’s entering bearish territory if this closes 16.55 tomorrow then new 52 week lows all depends on tomorrow’s move.”

SOFI stock is down more than 38% so far in 2026.

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