Rocket Lab is building key satellite systems in-house, including solar panels, radios, avionics and flight software.

The satellites will support resilient military communications and are scheduled to launch by July 2027.

A separate $816 million missile-tracking satellite contract brings the two SDA awards’ potential value above $1.3 billion.

Meanwhile, its Neutron rocket hardware is heading to Wallops for testing.

Rocket Lab (RKLB) shares climbed over 1% overnight heading into Wednesday as the company highlighted progress on its $515 million military satellite program, saying eight of the 18 spacecraft it is building for the Space Development Agency (SDA) are now in production.

RKLB stock jumped 8% on Tuesday to $58.31, logging its third straight session of gains.

Rocket Lab Puts Its Factory Floor In Focus

Members of SDA’s Tranche 2 leadership team recently visited Rocket Lab’s California headquarters to see the spacecraft being assembled for the agency’s Tranche 2 Transport Layer-Beta program. “Eight of 18 spacecraft are on the floor right now, in build,” Rocket Lab said on X.

The company highlighted its in-house production of solar panels, structures, star trackers, reaction wheels, radios, flight software, avionics and launch dispensers.

“Proliferated architectures demand production at scale. Rocket Lab is all in on SDA’s mission, and the action on our floor proves it. We’re proud to be delivering this,” the company said. The satellites are based on Rocket Lab’s Lightning platform. The company has said building key systems internally helps it control costs, quality and schedules as it scales production for national-security missions.

The latest update follows completion of the program’s critical design review in July last year, which confirmed the design and manufacturing approach met mission requirements and cleared the way for full-scale production.

Rocket Lab’s $1.3B Defense Footprint

The $515 million award, announced in 2024, put Rocket Lab National Security in charge of designing, building, testing, and operating the 18 satellites. The agreement includes a $489 million base value and $26 million in incentives and options, according to the company’s program overview.

The spacecraft will support SDA’s Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture, a network of satellites that can provide resilient military communications and other defense capabilities. Under SDA’s timetable, Rocket Lab will launch its satellites no later than July 2027, operating in two orbital planes of nine spacecraft each.

Rocket Lab expanded its SDA business in December 2025 with a separate $816 million contract for 18 Tranche 3 Tracking Layer satellites. Those spacecraft will carry sensors for missile warning and tracking, including hypersonic threat detection. Together, the two awards have a potential value exceeding $1.3 billion.

Neutron Moves Toward Launch-Site Testing

The defense update came a day after Rocket Lab said Neutron’s second stage and thrust module were heading to its Wallops Island launch site for ground-system testing.

Neutron’s first flight remains targeted for 2027 following a manufacturing issue with a first-stage tank dome. Cantor Fitzgerald expects a second-quarter debut and reiterated its ‘Overweight’ rating and $122 price target following Rocket Lab’s latest Electron mission. Meanwhile, Electron recently completed its 98th launch, delivering three HawkEye 360 satellites on Rocket Lab’s 19th launch of 2026.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About RKLB?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for RKLB has improved to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ levels a day ago amid a 94% jump in 24-hour message volumes.

RKLB sentiment and message volume as of October 28 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said, “When you are not seeing the price move like last week, rest assure there's plenty going on in production that eventually turns into contracts and funded projects by the military and other secret projects. That's why watching the share price isn't dictating how well the company is producing for the future.”

View this Stocktwits post

Another user said, “$RKLB 4hr getting overbought I expect a pullback to the 50 -54 range for 4hr to cool off if. Weekly and daily are still VERY oversold. Might sell my whole position at $59 av and buy lower to get 2k shares more on that pullback.”

View this Stocktwits post

RKLB stock has declined 16% year-to-date.

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