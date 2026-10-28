ExxonMobil, Baytex Energy and Viatris have risen to 52-week highs amid soaring energy prices and Wall Street optimism around the companies.

XOM stock jumped to a 52-week high during regular trading hours before closing 2.5% lower as oil prices continued to edge higher.

BTE stock also rose to a 52-week high during the market session but ended the day nearly 2% down.

VTRS stock closed more than 2% higher amid multiple positive catalysts, including Wall Street price target hikes.

Shares of ExxonMobil Corp. (XOM), Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) and Viatris Inc. (VTRS) soared to 52-week highs amid rising energy prices and Wall Street optimism.

XOM stock jumped to an annual high in regular trading hours before closing 2.5% lower.

BTE stock also rose to a 52-week high during market session but ended the day nearly 2% down.

VTRS stock closed more than 2% higher after Piper Sandler raised its price target.

ExxonMobil Gains From Rising Oil Prices

XOM stock rose to a 52-week high of $184.88 as the company headed into a fourth consecutive month of gains.

The energy company has been rising amid rising oil prices that have bolstered its stock.

Last week, Brent crude oil prices surged to a six-month high, crossing $116 a barrel. While prices have pulled back from those levels, oil continues to edge higher as of press time.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around XOM stock was ‘bullish’ at the time of writing. The company's shares have gained 52.5% in 2026.

Baytex Energy Gets Wall Street Thumbs Up

BTE stock climbed to a 52-week high of $5.61 on Tuesday, putting it on track for its best month since November last year. Rising oil prices have also helped the company.

Meanwhile, Jefferies analyst Sam Burwell initiated coverage of Baytex Energy with a ‘Buy’ rating and a C$9 ($6.40) price target. The analyst said the company sold its Eagle Ford asset at a solid price and now has net cash on its balance sheet. Jefferies finds BTE's relative valuation "compelling," adding that its growth runway should allow for the shares to re-rate higher.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BTE stock dipped from ‘bullish’ to ‘neutral’ over 24 hours. The company's shares have soared nearly 70% this year.

Viatris Rises On Strong Positive Catalysts

VTRS stock jumped to an annual high of $18.83 on Tuesday, putting it on track for a second consecutive month of gains.

The company’s stock has risen recently on strong financial performance, raised full-year guidance, major strategic acquisitions, FDA approvals, and Wall Street optimism.

Earlier this week, Piper Sandler analyst David Amsellem raised Viatris's price target to $14 from $13 and kept a ‘Neutral’ rating on the shares while reviewing the third-quarter cycle for mid-to-large-cap commercial-stage biopharma companies.

The analyst said that, at a high level, the multiple expansion for large caps is justified, adding that this kind of expansion should flow more to the "smaller of the larger caps."

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around VTRS stock was ‘bearish’ at the time of writing. The company's shares have gained nearly 54% year-to-date.

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