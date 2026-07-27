Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Potter on Monday upgraded the electric-vehicle maker to 'Overweight' from 'Neutral' and lifted his price target.

The analyst highlighted Rivian’s “de-risked” balance sheet, a “smooth” ramp of its R2 midsize SUV and an improved demand outlook.

The firm stated that Rivian recently boosted its full-year delivery guidance, aided in part by expensive gasoline and renewed interest in electric vehicles.

Rivian is slated to report second-quarter earnings on July 30.

Shares of Rivian Automotive (RIVN) rose 5% on Monday after Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Potter voiced optimism about the company’s prospects ahead of its second-quarter earnings report slated for after market close on Thursday.

Potter on Monday upgraded the electric-vehicle maker to Overweight from Neutral and lifted his price target to $20 from $18. The new price target represents a potential upside of about 26% from the stock’s last closing price on Friday.

Potter’s Rationale

In his research note, Potter stressed that AI-powered business models are upending traditional auto industry structures. He highlighted Rivian’s strengthened and less risky balance sheet, the steady production increase of its R2 midsize SUV, and a more constructive demand picture.

Piper Sandler also observed that the company had recently raised its full-year delivery outlook, helped by elevated gasoline prices and a pickup in electric-vehicle interest. The firm said Rivian has largely steered clear of significant problems during the R2 rollout—a vehicle Potter labeled a “pivotal new product.” Aimed at a broader mass-market audience, the R2 is positioned to compete directly with Tesla’s best-selling Model Y SUV.

Rivian’s Operational Updates

The positive analyst move follows a series of operational milestones for the Irvine, California-based company. On July 2, Rivian raised its 2026 delivery forecast to 65,000–70,000 vehicles from a prior range of 62,000–67,000 after second-quarter deliveries of 12,194 vehicles exceeded its own guidance of 9,000–11,000.

Deliveries of the company’s new and more affordable R2 SUV began in earnest around June 9, when the company started issuing order invitations, offering demo drives and shipping the first vehicles to customers. Early estimates suggest R2 volumes could reach 20,000–25,000 units this year.

Rivian has also taken steps to shore up its finances. Earlier this month, it sold about 75 million shares to raise around $1.3 billion, helping meet equity requirements tied to a U.S. Department of Energy loan and reducing the risk of further dilution.

Analysts on average now expect Rivian to report Q2 revenue of $1.42 billion, up from the $1.3 billion reported in the corresponding quarter last year. Loss per share is expected to come in at $0.63, lower than the loss of $0.8 per share recorded in Q2 2025.

How Did RIVN Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around RIVN stock stayed within the ‘bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at ‘low’ levels.

A Stocktwits user said that the stock will continue to have a tough time until it turns profitable.

Another user expressed anticipation for the company’s guidance for the second half of the year.

RIVN stock has fallen 16% year-to-date.

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