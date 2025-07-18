The company said the new offices are scheduled to open in late 2025, followed by further expansion in 2026.

EV maker Rivian (RIVN) announced on Thursday that it will establish a new East Coast headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia.

Rivian’s stock jumped more than 6% in afternoon trade following the news. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around the shares improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ a day ago amid ‘high’ levels of chatter.

The company announced that the new offices are scheduled to open in late 2025, followed by further expansion in 2026 as construction accelerates at the company’s new manufacturing site in Social Circle, located just outside the city.

Rivian said it plans to employ around 100 people at the site this year, with around 500 people at the new headquarters once it is fully operational.

“Georgia is a prime location for any company headquarters, and we’re glad to see Rivian will soon join the growing list of brands not only operating in our state but also wholly or partially based in our capital city,” said Governor Brian Kemp.

Rivian’s plans to build a new headquarters in Atlanta follow the company's announcement in January of a project to construct a 7,500-person manufacturing facility near Social Circle. At the time, the company said the plant is central to its strategy to scale up.

The facility will focus on increasing the production of its next-generation all-electric midsize SUVs and crossovers, particularly the R2 and R3 models, the company stated at the time. The U.S. Department of Energy has loaned the company $6.6 billion for its construction.

