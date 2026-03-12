DMRC’s total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $8.9 million compared to $8.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

The company swung to profit in Q4 and reported earnings per share of $0.05 versus year-ago loss per share of $0.22.

Adjusted operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $6.5 million compared to $11.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around DMRC stock trended in ‘extremely bullish’ territory amid ‘high’ message volume.

DigiMarc (DMRC) shares rallied 7% during extended hours of trading after it reported a higher-than-expected fourth-quarter (Q4) revenue on Wednesday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

DMRC’s total revenue for Q4 2025 was $8.9 million compared to $8.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Analysts on average expected $8.2 million in revenue, as per data from Fiscal.ai.

Q4 Snapshot

DigiMarc’s subscription revenue for Q4 2025 came at $5.3 million compared to $5.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase reflects $1.4 million of patent license fees earned during the quarter and higher subscription revenue from new and existing commercial contracts, partially offset by a $1.4 million decrease relating to the expiration of two previously disclosed commercial contracts in 2025, the company said.

The company's adjusted net income for Q4 2025 was $1.0 million or $0.05 per diluted share compared to adjusted net loss of $4.6 million or $0.22 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2024.

“Digimarc is capitalizing on the convergence of key trends driving increased demand for our solutions, positioning ourselves to benefit from - not be the casualty of - the relentless advance of AI," said Riley McCormack, Digimarc CEO. "In Q4 2025, we achieved both positive non-GAAP net income and positive free cash flow. Looking ahead to 2026, we expect to generate significant ARR growth."

Expenses Come Down

Operating expenses for the quarter were $10.0 million, compared to $14.4 million for Q4 2024.

The decrease was led by lower cash compensation costs of $4.4 million, largely due to lower headcount, and lower professional services costs of $0.6 million, partially offset by higher stock compensation costs of $0.7 million.

Adjusted operating expenses for the quarter were $6.5 million compared to $11.9 million for Q4 2024.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment around DMRC stock trended in ‘extremely bullish’ territory amid ‘high’ message volume.

Shares in the company have fallen 9.4% so far in 2026.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<