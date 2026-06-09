Rivian is initially offering the Performance variant with the Launch Package at a starting price of $57,990.

Rivian stated that existing owners of its cars will get priority in deliveries, while those who have reserved their R2 units will start receiving invitations to configure their cars.

Upon receiving an invitation, customers will be able to configure their R2 by choosing the trim, color, wheels, and interior before finalizing the order through their Rivian account.

Rivian said all reservation holders will receive an estimated invitation timeline by the end of this month.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) on Tuesday began customer deliveries of the R2 Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), bringing CEO RJ Scaringe's "make-or-break" bet to market more than two years after its unveiling.

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Rivian is initially offering the Performance variant with the Launch Package at a starting price of $57,990.

Rivian shares were down nearly 7% in Tuesday morning’s trade. RIVN was among the top trending tickers on the platform at the time of writing.

Existing RIVN Owners To Get Priority

Rivian stated that existing owners of its cars will get priority in deliveries, while those who have reserved their R2 units will start receiving invitations to configure their cars.

Upon receiving an invitation, customers will be able to configure their R2 by choosing the trim, color, wheels, and interior before finalizing the order through their Rivian account. Rivian said all reservation holders will receive an estimated invitation timeline by the end of this month.

The R2 Performance with Launch Package offers dual-motor all-wheel drive, 0-60 miles per hour in 3.6 seconds, and an EPA-estimated range of up to 330 miles.

Rivian stated that this car trim also comes with Autonomy+, which includes Universal Hands-Free assisted driving across 3.5 million miles of roads in the U.S. and Canada.

Rivian first unveiled the R2 SUV in March 2024.

RIVN’s ‘Make-Or-Break’ Moment

Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe agreed during a CNBC interview earlier this year that the R2 is indeed a “make-or-break” moment, after Wall Street analysts characterized the SUV as such for the company.

“When you build a company from scratch, everything is make or break. There is no company if things don’t work. Saying that it’s ‘make or break,’ it’s like, of course, it is,” he said.

Scaringe confirmed that the R2 SUV will be cash-flow positive, helping the company inch closer to profitability after it reported a net loss of $3.6 billion in 2025. He said during the interview that every R2 car is “gross margin positive.”

Scaringe added that Rivian expects to become profitable on an adjusted basis after its Georgia plant ramps up, with production expected to begin in late 2028.

He also stated that while the R2 SUV will attract some of Tesla's customers, the non-Tesla customer market is much larger.

How Did Retail Traders React To RIVN Stock?

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Rivian trended in the ‘bullish’ territory with message volumes at ‘high’ levels at the time of writing.

One bullish user on the platform believes that the fall in Rivian shares is a “sell the news” move.

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Another user believes that now is the last time for investors to get in before the stock soars.

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RIVN stock is down 19% year-to-date, but up 10% over the past 12 months. The Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF (VTI) is up 23% over the past 12 months, while the Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF (VB) is up 24%.

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